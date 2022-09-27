What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

27 September 2022, 09:49

Married at First Sight UK is on Monday to Thursdays
When is Married at First Sight UK on TV and how can I watch it?

Married at First Sight UK was back with a brand new series earlier this year, and we were immediately gripped.

There has already been plenty of drama, including a cheating scandal and even a wife swap…

But if you’re just as hooked on the new series as us, here’s everything you need to know about catching up on MAFS UK.

MAFS is on E4 most weekdays at 9pm
What time is Married at First Sight UK on?

Married at First Sight 2022 airs every Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

It doesn’t air on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, so MAFS UK fans have to do without over the weekend.

The show sees a bunch of singles matched by dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas and they then have to tie the knot the moment they meet.

After their wedding day, each couple then heads off on a romantic honeymoon before moving in together.

Married at First Sight UK is on at 9pm on E4
Alongside this, the pairs attend Dinner Parties along with the rest of the couples, before sitting with the experts during Commitment Ceremonies.

During these, the couples reveal whether or not they wish to 'Stay' or 'Leave' the experiment during.

If both decide to 'Stay' they will remain in the experiment and if both 'Leave' they will leave for good.

But if one writes 'Stay' and one writes 'Leave' then they will work on their relationship for another week.

This all works up to the Final Vows at the end of the experiment where they decide whether they want to stay together after the experiment.

