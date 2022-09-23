Inside Married At First Sight UK's shock cheating scandal with Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray

Did Whitney Hughes cheat on Duka Cav in Married at First Sight UK?

Married At First Sight UK has been thrown into chaos after two contestants decided to switch partners.

In fact, E4 bosses were forced to stop filming after the shock wife swap, with cameras being turned off.

But what happened and who cheated? Here's what we know...

Paul C Brunson has said MAFS UK was forced to stop filming. Picture: Channel 4

Inside the Married at First Sight UK 'cheating' scandal

Relationship expert Paul C Brunson said that some of the contestants had to be given time to cool off during the drama.

"It was honestly the most wild swap," Paul, 46, told OK! magazine.

"So much so, that it was a challenge for myself, Charlene and Mel.

"We debated it for a long time. We had even stopped filming before the scene because we were still debating it out, so the scene was delayed because we were discussing letting them carry on.”

Whitney Hughes reportedly cheats on Duka on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

He added: "I go to therapy and Charlene does as well and I increased my visits this series.”

While the drama hasn’t aired yet, it’s thought to have something to do with Whitney Hughes cheating on her husband Duka Cav.

Fans of the show will know the couple didn't get off to the best of start with Whitney calling Duka fake.

According to Daily Mail, Whitney spent the night with fellow MAFS UK star Matt Murray, who is married to Gemma Rose.

Matt Murray reportedly cheats on Georgia Rose on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Their affair reportedly comes when the couples are spending time together at a retreat with a source saying: "Whitney and Matt truly shocked the other members of the cast by cheating on their partners – not only because of the hurt it caused but the circumstances too.

"The pairs had gone away to a couples retreat and were there to focus on their relationships, but Whitney and Matt had other ideas."

"Gemma, who thought she had met the love of her life in Matt, was devastated, while Duka had put his all into giving his marriage with Whitney a chance."

We have contacted Married at First Sight UK for comment.