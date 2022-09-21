Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

21 September 2022

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022
Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022. Picture: Channel 4

Who has left Married at First Sight and where are they now? Find out everything...

Married at First Sight is already giving plenty of drama and we are loving it.

The show sees a group of singletons paired up with their perfect match based on their likes, dislikes and goals for the future.

But in a shock twist, their first date sees the couples walk down the aisle and get married.

As you can imagine, this doesn’t always go to plan and some of the couples end up leaving the show before it’s over.

Two couples have left Married at First Sight UK
Two couples have left Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Unfortunately this has already happened… but who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022 so far? Find out everything…

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Jess Potter and Pjay Finch

It was all over for these two when Jess admitted she had no physical attraction to Pjay and they both agreed to leave.

Things didn’t get off to a good start when Jess learned Pjay was a stripper and broke down crying.

Jess said at the time: “I don’t want to go in there, I literally want to go home.”

Jess Potter and Pjay Finch split on Married at First Sight UK
Jess Potter and Pjay Finch split on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

But the pair tried to get to know each other during their honeymoon, with Pjay saying he’d change his career for her.

He said: “I’ll do what it takes. If that’s a case of quitting stripping, I’ll make it happen.”

Although both of them admitted they shared similar values and did get on well, Jess ultimately decided there was no connection and they left the show with no hard feelings.

Lara Eyre and Richie

Lara and Ritchie seemed to be a good match and grew close at the start of the experiment.

Former musician Richie organised for them to play football and they ended up falling on the floor and kissing.

Lara and Richie split on Married at First Sight UK
Lara and Richie split on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Richie said at the time: “I'm always fearful that someone's going to leave or if I'm not good enough for someone, but in this case, Lara doesn't give me that feeling at all.

“She makes me feel like she will be there, and I've probably learned more in the last week than I've learned in the last 20 years."

But at the commitment ceremony, mum-of-one Lara admitted that while her husband was a "great guy", he wasn’t for her.

Speaking to the camera, Lara said: "I wanted sunset walks on the beach and he wanted personal growth."

Richie added he was "gutted" and thought she could have been "the one".

