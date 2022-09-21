Married at First Sight UK's Jess Potter has a reality show past

21 September 2022, 09:25

Who is Jess Potter and where is she now? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens and it’s better than ever.

And one woman who was hoping to find The One is Jess Potter, who was matched with Dreamboys stripper husband Pjay Finch.

Despite having a lot in common, the couple didn’t exactly get off to the best start when Pjay revealed he worked as a stripper and Jess stormed out of their wedding.

The pair then decided to call things quits and exit the show before the halfway mark.

Jess Potter quit Married at First Sight UK
Jess Potter quit Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

But this isn’t the first time Jess has tried to find love on TV as she actually appeared on the second series of Netflix's dating show Sexy Beasts.

The bizarre series sees contestants wear animal prosthetics while on a blind date to let them get to know each other without basing things on looks.

During her appearance, Jess was dressed as Frankenstein for a date with New York-based chef Sullie aka The Bat.

Jess was even chosen for the final date and it looked good for the pair in terms of romance.

But clearly the long distance between them and Cambridge-born Jess broke it off with Sullie.

Jess and Pjay left Married at First Sight UK
Jess and Pjay left Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

While she is clearly still looking for love, Jess dramatically quit Married at First Sight, claiming relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas didn’t pair her very well.

After deciding to go her separate ways from Pjay, she said: "I can hold my head high knowing I have been true to myself and honest throughout this experiment!! At the end of the day you can't fake it!!! Even if "experts" think they know best...you know what's best for you!"

Jess also recorded a video, encouraging women to make their own decisions and not follow the lead of other people.

She said: "For every single girl and woman out there, always trust your gut follow your instincts and never let anyone tell you what is right for you because the only person that knows what is best for you in life is yourself so stick by that and you'll always be winning in life."

