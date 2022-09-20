Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma and Matt?

Are Gemma and Matt from Married at First Sight UK still together? Here's where they are now...

In case you missed it, Married at First Sight is back and better than ever.

And one couple who definitely made an entrance was Gemma and Matt who joined the show late.

But are Gemma and Matt still together and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Are Gemma and Matt from Married at First Sight UK still together?

We don’t know whether Gemma and Matt are still together, but they got off to a good start.

30-year-old hairdresser and salon owner from Devon Gemma was paired with Matt, 32, a barbershop owner from Huddersfield.

Both of them describe themselves as extroverts and bold, as well as sharing a love for tattoos.

They both said they were very attracted to one another from the offset so could this be a match made in heaven?

Where is Gemma now?

Gemma has said she decided to join the show after failing to find The One on dating apps.

She is looking for someone funny and who will be good with her children, Ozzy, 11, and Cash, four.

“My children have been so excited for me. They ultimately just want me to be happy and find love,” she said.

“My family have been supportive, although at first they were worried. Clients and friends know I’m crazy, so nothing comes as too much of a surprise! However, they think it’s very brave, and the support has been overwhelming.”

Where is Matt now?

32-year-old has seemingly gone back to his job as a successful barber shop owner in York.

He previously said the most rewarding part of his job is having deep and meaningful conversations with customers, giving them life advice and positivity.

Matt also added he’d like to meet a woman who shares his passion for life and isn't afraid to try new things.