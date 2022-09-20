Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Gemma and Matt?

20 September 2022, 11:51

Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK
Gemma and Matt were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Gemma and Matt from Married at First Sight UK still together? Here's where they are now...

In case you missed it, Married at First Sight is back and better than ever.

And one couple who definitely made an entrance was Gemma and Matt who joined the show late.

But are Gemma and Matt still together and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Gemma and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK
Gemma and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Gemma and Matt from Married at First Sight UK still together?

We don’t know whether Gemma and Matt are still together, but they got off to a good start.

30-year-old hairdresser and salon owner from Devon Gemma was paired with Matt, 32, a barbershop owner from Huddersfield.

Both of them describe themselves as extroverts and bold, as well as sharing a love for tattoos.

MAFS UK's Gemma is a hairdresser
MAFS UK's Gemma is a hairdresser. Picture: Channel 4

They both said they were very attracted to one another from the offset so could this be a match made in heaven?

Where is Gemma now?

Gemma has said she decided to join the show after failing to find The One on dating apps.

She is looking for someone funny and who will be good with her children, Ozzy, 11, and Cash, four.

“My children have been so excited for me. They ultimately just want me to be happy and find love,” she said.

Matt was matched with Gemma on MAFS UK
Matt was matched with Gemma on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

“My family have been supportive, although at first they were worried. Clients and friends know I’m crazy, so nothing comes as too much of a surprise! However, they think it’s very brave, and the support has been overwhelming.”

Where is Matt now?

32-year-old has seemingly gone back to his job as a successful barber shop owner in York.

He previously said the most rewarding part of his job is having deep and meaningful conversations with customers, giving them life advice and positivity.

Matt also added he’d like to meet a woman who shares his passion for life and isn't afraid to try new things.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have defended their visit to the Queen lying in state

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield respond to 'queue jumping' controversy

This Morning

Sophie and Jonathan married on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman?

Thomas & Friends introduces first autistic character - meet Bruno the Brake Car

Thomas the Tank Engine introduces first autistic character

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

Stephen Mulhern shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning

Stephen Mulhern shocks Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with calculator magic trick

This Morning

Trending on Heart

Here's when you should put your heating on

The exact date you should turn the heating on, according to an expert

Money

General Practices have been told they can close their doors on the Bank Holiday Monday for the Queen's funeral

NHS England tells GP practices they can close for the Queen's funeral

Royals

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces two-year freeze on energy prices

Lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling in day with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

Royals

Penny Polar Bear introduced her two mummies in a recent episode

Peppa Pig introduce first same-sex couple

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his Tourette Syndrome for the first time

Lewis Capaldi opens up about Tourette Syndrome diagnosis

Celebrities

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

Lifestyle

A family tried to reserve a group of park benches

Parents reserve park benches for four-year-old's birthday party with 'rude note’

Lifestyle

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

Bobby Brazier made his EastEnders debut

EastEnders fans say Jade Goody would be 'so proud' as son Bobby makes debut

Sue Radford has shared photos of her kids on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford treats kids to £1k Disney Princess makeovers on family holiday

Celebrities

MAFS Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a child

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star’s Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli's pregnancy
Karen's Diner has come to the UK

Karen's Diner UK locations revealed in Birmingham, London and Manchester

Lifestyle

People have been taking to Twitter to react to the Don't Worry Darling drama

Don't Worry Darling: Funniest Twitter reactions to cast and premiere drama