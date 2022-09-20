Married at First Sight UK 2022: What happened to Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman?

Married at First Sight UK is giving us so much drama we can hardly keep up.

And one couple who definitely made an entrance was Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman who joined the show late.

But are Sophie and Jonathan still together and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Sophie Brown was the newest bride to get married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Sophie and Jonathan from Married at First Sight UK still together?

We don’t know whether these two are still together, but Sophie and Jonathan didn’t get off to the best start.

There was some tension when Jonathan realised his wife likes the finer things on their honeymoon.

But Sophie said she felt calm and collected with her husband, and felt she could really open up to him.

"I don't think there are any immediate red flags that this isn't going to work," she said.

Sophie has been speaking about her wedding on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

It looks like Sophie has fond memories of her experience, as she recently said on Instagram:

"Memories of what was a perfect day! Not what was seen on screen, I think you can see how many smiles there were on the day from these lovely snaps.

"Iris was our wedding dance song, probably way too slow. We had the most AWFUL first dance in the best way possible, we laughed a lot."

Where is Sophie Brown now?

Sophie has got straight back to her job in tech and has been giving her Instagram followers an insight into her career.

She recently said: "I am an advocate for women in tech and lifting up women in the workplace.

Jonathan has been sharing photos from his travels. Picture: Instagram

"I’ve been through a lot in a male-dominated industry and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in the hope to help others get their dream jobs, build their confidence and even just resonate with some of the experiences I’ve had."

Where is Jonathan Wileman now?

It looks like Jonathan has been enjoying his summer by travelling all around Europe.

He recently shared photos from Switzerland as well as Mexico and LA.