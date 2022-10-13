Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion: When is it and what happens?

13 October 2022, 08:53

Has MAFS UK finished and when is the reunion? Here’s what we know…

After a very dramatic few months, Married at First Sight UK is coming to an end.

But while you might be searching for something else to do every weekday evening, there are still two reunion episodes to air.

If you’ve been watching this series, you’ll know there has been plenty of explosive fights between the couples.

And it looks like things are only going to get worse…

The Married at First Sight UK reunion is coming
The Married at First Sight UK reunion is coming. Picture: Channel 4

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion?

Married at First Sight UK finishes on Thursday 13th October, when the couples say their final vows and decide whether they want to stay together after the show.

Two reunion episodes of MAFS UK take place next week on Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th of October 2022.

These will be the last two episodes of the series, with viewers finding out exactly what their favourite stars have been up to since the cameras stopped rolling.

What happens in the MAFS UK reunion?

We don’t know exactly what goes down during the reunion episodes, but we do know they are going to be more explosive than ever.

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be very dramatic
The MAFS UK reunion is set to be very dramatic. Picture: Channel 4

A source told The Sun: "The reunion is like nothing you've seen before - it's all kicking off.

"It's explosive, let's just say that that the previous dinner parties have got nothing on what's about to happen."

They added: "Everyone is at the reunion and at one point everyone was shouting and screaming at someone

"No one could be heard, and everyone was rowing with each other - it was mayhem.

"Luckily there were no drinks thrown but a lot was consumed."

While we know there will be plenty of arguments, you’ll have to wait and see which couples decide to stay together and who decided to go their separate ways.

