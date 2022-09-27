How old is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK and what does she do?

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably completely hooked on Married at First Sight UK.

And one woman who has definitely found herself at the centre of a lot of drama is Kasia who married Kwame Badu.

The couple didn’t exactly get off to the best start when Kwame made a comment about her not being his type.

Things got more awkward when the newlyweds arrived in their honeymoon suite and Kwame told Kasia she should take the sofa bed, with Kasia saying "intimacy is really important" to her.

How old is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK?

Kasia is a 36-year-old from London and said she left school at the age of 16-years-old to have her first child.

She is now raising two children and has also launched her own business through hard work and determination.

What does Kasia from Married at First Sight UK do?

Kasia runs a successful body contouring clinic so she is her own boss.

"I'm successful in a lot of other areas in my life and I've been through a lot, but the one area that I'm not successful in is my love life," she said before joining the show.

She now has a manager to deal with her media appearances and social media work since starring on MAFS UK.

She recently said: “I love to invest and give back to my community. Most of my time and £££ goes into empowering women that surround me & whom I seem to click with.

“I have a hunger for watching people grow and grow into real leaders. Whilst I'm still growing & improving, it is a real pleasure to be a part of other ppls growth... 💕”

Where is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK now?

Kasia seems to have gone back to her full time job, as well as looking after her two kids.

“I'm a sucker for living my best life!,” she told her Instagram followers, adding: “I'll do what I want, when I want (within reason).

“I'm into having a great time with fashion, makeup, travel & dining out, etc though I can be a homebody mostly....”