How old is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK and what does she do?

27 September 2022, 13:37

What age is Kasia from Married at First Sigh UK? And where is she now? Here's what we know...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably completely hooked on Married at First Sight UK.

And one woman who has definitely found herself at the centre of a lot of drama is Kasia who married Kwame Badu.

The couple didn’t exactly get off to the best start when Kwame made a comment about her not being his type.

Things got more awkward when the newlyweds arrived in their honeymoon suite and Kwame told Kasia she should take the sofa bed, with Kasia saying "intimacy is really important" to her.

Married at First Sight UK's Kasia is a business owner
Married at First Sight UK's Kasia is a business owner. Picture: Instagram

But who is Kasia and where is she now? Here’s what we know…

How old is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK?

Kasia is a 36-year-old from London and said she left school at the age of 16-years-old to have her first child.

She is now raising two children and has also launched her own business through hard work and determination.

What does Kasia from Married at First Sight UK do?

Kasia runs a successful body contouring clinic so she is her own boss.

Kasia from Married at First Sight is a mum-of-two
Kasia from Married at First Sight is a mum-of-two. Picture: Instagram

"I'm successful in a lot of other areas in my life and I've been through a lot, but the one area that I'm not successful in is my love life," she said before joining the show.

She now has a manager to deal with her media appearances and social media work since starring on MAFS UK.

She recently said: “I love to invest and give back to my community. Most of my time and £££ goes into empowering women that surround me & whom I seem to click with.

“I have a hunger for watching people grow and grow into real leaders. Whilst I'm still growing & improving, it is a real pleasure to be a part of other ppls growth... 💕”

Where is Kasia from Married at First Sight UK now?

Kasia seems to have gone back to her full time job, as well as looking after her two kids.

“I'm a sucker for living my best life!,” she told her Instagram followers, adding: “I'll do what I want, when I want (within reason).

“I'm into having a great time with fashion, makeup, travel & dining out, etc though I can be a homebody mostly....”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK finishes in October

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 finale and will there be a reunion?

Here's who could make the most money from Gogglebox

Gogglebox 'rich list' reveals top earning stars who can make £2,000 on Instagram

Gogglebox

Alice Beer claimed microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning's Alice Beer says 'untrendy' microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s

This Morning

Married at First Sight UK is on Monday to Thursdays

What time is Married at First Sight UK on tonight?

Joe Frost's character was killed off in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Joe Frost's life as character Leo Thompkins is killed

Trending on Heart

An electric blanket is a good alternative to putting the heating on every evening

People are raving about this £25 electric blanket which 'costs from 1p a night'

Money

A bride was left in tears on This Morning

Bride in tears as This Morning reveal they will pay for honeymoon with her bridesmaids

This Morning

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

The cast of Karen Pirie revealed

Karen Pirie cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Rakhee Thakrar and Steve John Shepherd?

Dogs shouldn't hang their heads out of windows, an insurer has warned

Dogs sticking their heads out the window should be banned, experts say

Lifestyle

Here's how to see Jupiter's closest encounter to earth tonight

How to see Jupiter’s closest encounter with Earth in 59 years tonight

Lifestyle

A lucky person has claimed £171million from the EuroMillions jackpot

Lucky UK ticketholder comes forward to claim £171m EuroMillions jackpot

Lifestyle

Emily in Paris is back later this year

Emily in Paris season 3 release date finally revealed for December

Netflix

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

How much is Molly-Mae Hague worth and when is her due date?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink outfit

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink skirt and top from Cefinn

Celebrities

Nadiya Hussain has remembered the moment she spoke to the Queen

Nadiya Hussain recalls ‘amazing’ moment she met the Queen and Prince Philip

Celebrities

Sophie Brown is starring on Married at First Sight UK

How old is Married at First Sight UK’s Sophie Brown and what is her job?

Maura Higgins shared the moment Molly-Mae Hague saw her baby for the first time

Love Island’s Maura Higgins shares emotional moment Molly-Mae Hague cries during ultrasound

Celebrities

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed