How old is Married at First Sight UK’s Sophie Brown and what is her job?

26 September 2022, 09:16

Where is Sophie Brown now and what does she do? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight is back and giving us more drama than ever before.

And one woman hoping to find The One is Sophie Brown, who was matched with Jonathan Wileman.

But who is Sophie, what does she do and where is she now? Here’s what we know about the MAFS UK star…

Married at First Sight UK's Sophie Brown works in tech
Married at First Sight UK's Sophie Brown works in tech. Picture: Instagram

How old is Married at First Sight UK’s Sophie Brown?

Sophie is 26-years-old and works in Manchester who was paired 32-year-old North Yorkshire carpenter Johnathan.

Things don’t exactly start well after Johnathan tells Sophie his favorite food is ‘Haribos,’ and she isn’t impressed.

What is Sophie Brown’s job?

MAFS’ Sophie Brown is Head Of Partnership at a Tech company in Manchester.

She is a huge advocate for getting more women into tech, recently telling her followers: “I dropped out of uni at 18 and pursued a career, then moving to Manchester at 21 not knowing anyone (or anything really, just took the risk and went all in 😂) but what a move that was!

Sophie Brown is matched with Jonathan Wileman on Married at First Sight UK
Sophie Brown is matched with Jonathan Wileman on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

“I am an advocate for women in tech and lifting up women in the workplace.

"I’ve been through a lot in a male dominated industry and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in the hope to help others get their dream jobs, build their confidence and even just resonate with some of the experiences I’ve had.”

Where is Sophie Brown now?

Sophie seems to have gone back to her day job after filming Married at First Sight UK and has been sharing photos on Instagram.

It's not clear whether Sophie and Jonathan are still together
It's not clear whether Sophie and Jonathan are still together. Picture: Instagram

As for her relationship with Jonathan, it’s not clear whether they’re still together after they struggled to bond over their hopes and dreams for the future.

The star recently spoke out about how some moments from her wedding day were left out of the show.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "Memories of what was a perfect day! Not what was seen on screen, I think you can see how many smiles there were on the day from these lovely snaps.

"Iris was our wedding dance song, probably way too slow. We had the most AWFUL first dance in the best way possible, we laughed a lot."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer 2022 so far

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

The cast of Karen Pirie revealed

Karen Pirie cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Rakhee Thakrar and Steve John Shepherd?

Emily in Paris is back later this year

Emily in Paris season 3 release date finally revealed for December

Netflix

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink outfit

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink skirt and top from Cefinn

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Dogs shouldn't hang their heads out of windows, an insurer has warned

Dogs sticking their heads out the window should be banned, experts say

Lifestyle

Here's how to see Jupiter's closest encounter to earth tonight

How to see Jupiter’s closest encounter with Earth in 59 years tonight

Lifestyle

A lucky person has claimed £171million from the EuroMillions jackpot

Lucky UK ticketholder comes forward to claim £171m EuroMillions jackpot

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

How much is Molly-Mae Hague worth and when is her due date?

Celebrities

Nadiya Hussain has remembered the moment she spoke to the Queen

Nadiya Hussain recalls ‘amazing’ moment she met the Queen and Prince Philip

Celebrities

Maura Higgins shared the moment Molly-Mae Hague saw her baby for the first time

Love Island’s Maura Higgins shares emotional moment Molly-Mae Hague cries during ultrasound

Celebrities

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Onomatopoeia on The Masked Singer

Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo