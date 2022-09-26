How old is Married at First Sight UK’s Sophie Brown and what is her job?

Where is Sophie Brown now and what does she do? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight is back and giving us more drama than ever before.

And one woman hoping to find The One is Sophie Brown, who was matched with Jonathan Wileman.

But who is Sophie, what does she do and where is she now? Here’s what we know about the MAFS UK star…

Married at First Sight UK's Sophie Brown works in tech. Picture: Instagram

How old is Married at First Sight UK’s Sophie Brown?

Sophie is 26-years-old and works in Manchester who was paired 32-year-old North Yorkshire carpenter Johnathan.

Things don’t exactly start well after Johnathan tells Sophie his favorite food is ‘Haribos,’ and she isn’t impressed.

What is Sophie Brown’s job?

MAFS’ Sophie Brown is Head Of Partnership at a Tech company in Manchester.

She is a huge advocate for getting more women into tech, recently telling her followers: “I dropped out of uni at 18 and pursued a career, then moving to Manchester at 21 not knowing anyone (or anything really, just took the risk and went all in 😂) but what a move that was!

Sophie Brown is matched with Jonathan Wileman on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

“I am an advocate for women in tech and lifting up women in the workplace.

"I’ve been through a lot in a male dominated industry and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in the hope to help others get their dream jobs, build their confidence and even just resonate with some of the experiences I’ve had.”

Where is Sophie Brown now?

Sophie seems to have gone back to her day job after filming Married at First Sight UK and has been sharing photos on Instagram.

It's not clear whether Sophie and Jonathan are still together. Picture: Instagram

As for her relationship with Jonathan, it’s not clear whether they’re still together after they struggled to bond over their hopes and dreams for the future.

The star recently spoke out about how some moments from her wedding day were left out of the show.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "Memories of what was a perfect day! Not what was seen on screen, I think you can see how many smiles there were on the day from these lovely snaps.

"Iris was our wedding dance song, probably way too slow. We had the most AWFUL first dance in the best way possible, we laughed a lot."