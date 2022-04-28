Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

28 April 2022, 15:00

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tayah and Adam met on Married At First Sight UK last year, and are now expecting their first child together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah and Adam have shared the moment they found out the gender of their baby.

The pair, who met on the popular dating series in 2021, are arguably one of the show's biggest success stories after they fell in love within days of meeting each other.

Tayah and Adam revealed earlier this year they were expecting a baby, and have more recently revealed they are having a girl.

In a sweet video shared on their social media pages, Adam can be seen setting off a confetti canon while Tayah holds their dog River.

Tayah and Adam were ecstatic when they found out they were having a baby girl
Tayah and Adam were ecstatic when they found out they were having a baby girl. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

As the canon explodes with pink confetti, the couple can be seen celebrating at the news they're having a baby girl.

The pair shared the video to their Instagram pages with the caption: "We're having a..."

The couple announced they were expecting a baby earlier this month
The couple announced they were expecting a baby earlier this month. Picture: Adam and Tayah/YouTube

It was earlier this month that the couple went public with the news of their pregnancy.

At the time, Tayah wrote to her fans: "The news is finally out and I still can’t quite believe I’m typing this but we’re having a baby!"

Tayah and Adam are still going strong a year after meeting on Married At First Sight
Tayah and Adam are still going strong a year after meeting on Married At First Sight. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

Tayah and Adam first met on their wedding day last year as they took part in an extreme dating show called Married At First Sight.

While many of these marriages do not work out, Tayah and Adam only went from strength-to-strength in the weeks following their TV wedding, and by the end of the show were engaged to get married for real.

Tayah and Adam are yet to walk down the aisle for a second time, but their exciting baby news may mean their wedding is put on hold for a little while.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah

Celebrities

Daniel Holmes hit out at MAFS expert John Aiken

Married at First Sight Australia's Daniel Holmes makes dig at expert John Aiken after criticism
Gogglebox fans were not impressed last week

Gogglebox hit with over 140 Ofcom complaints over 'shocking' duck scene
Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends after 'affair' scandal

Trending on Heart

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Lifestyle

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief

Celebrities

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across the England and Wales

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across England and Wales

Lifestyle

This optical illusion reveals whether you are romantic or a loner

Are you romantic or a loner? This optical illusion will reveal your personality

Lifestyle

Mark Wright said he wasn't asked to go back on I'm A Celebrity

Mark Wright says he wasn’t asked to appear on I'm a Celebrity all-star spin-off
The Wanted has released a song in memory of Tom Parker

The Wanted release new version of 'Gold Forever' for charity in memory of Tom Parker

Celebrities

'Vampire devices' could be costing you £147 a year

Warning over 'vampire devices' costing households £147 a year

News

Nicola and Brooklyn got married on April 9

Nicola Peltz Beckham shares new wedding photos taken by her mum

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Anne Louise Boutique

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Anne Louise Boutique

Celebrities

Here's who's still friends after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Who is still friends after the reunion and who fell out?
The weather could get a whole lot colder next month

UK weather: Temperatures set to plunge as forecasters predict -3C next month

News

Do you know which appliances are costing you the most to run?

Five of the most energy-guzzling appliances in the home revealed

Lifestyle

This Morning viewers spot cooking blunder as chef mistakes paper for filo pastry

This Morning viewers spot cooking blunder as chef mistakes paper for filo pastry

This Morning

Who is Emma Hernan?

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Micah is one of the new Selling Sunset characters

Who is Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald?