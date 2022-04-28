Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

By Alice Dear

Tayah and Adam met on Married At First Sight UK last year, and are now expecting their first child together.

Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah and Adam have shared the moment they found out the gender of their baby.

The pair, who met on the popular dating series in 2021, are arguably one of the show's biggest success stories after they fell in love within days of meeting each other.

Tayah and Adam revealed earlier this year they were expecting a baby, and have more recently revealed they are having a girl.

In a sweet video shared on their social media pages, Adam can be seen setting off a confetti canon while Tayah holds their dog River.

Tayah and Adam were ecstatic when they found out they were having a baby girl. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

As the canon explodes with pink confetti, the couple can be seen celebrating at the news they're having a baby girl.

The pair shared the video to their Instagram pages with the caption: "We're having a..."

The couple announced they were expecting a baby earlier this month. Picture: Adam and Tayah/YouTube

It was earlier this month that the couple went public with the news of their pregnancy.

At the time, Tayah wrote to her fans: "The news is finally out and I still can’t quite believe I’m typing this but we’re having a baby!"

Tayah and Adam are still going strong a year after meeting on Married At First Sight. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

Tayah and Adam first met on their wedding day last year as they took part in an extreme dating show called Married At First Sight.

While many of these marriages do not work out, Tayah and Adam only went from strength-to-strength in the weeks following their TV wedding, and by the end of the show were engaged to get married for real.

Tayah and Adam are yet to walk down the aisle for a second time, but their exciting baby news may mean their wedding is put on hold for a little while.

