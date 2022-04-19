Married At First Sight’s Tayah and Adam are expecting their first baby

Tayah and Adam from MAFS are expecting their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK is expecting her first baby with Adam Aveling.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK stars Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria have revealed they are expecting their first child together.

The pair met on the E4 reality show a year ago and have now announced their happy news.

Taking to OK! magazine, the couple said they are incredibly excited about becoming parents later this year.

"We’re so excited,” Tayah, 26, said.

“And the thing is we weren’t even trying! It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile."

Adam and Tayah have been together for a year. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about the moment she found out, Tayah said she could tell after just four weeks that she was expecting.

After Tayah did a test and showed it to her partner, Adam said he was shocked as he added: "I didn’t want to overreact in case I was reading it wrong, so I wanted to double check!"

During her time on MAFS, Tayah opened up about suffering a miscarriage, with the reality star saying she is feeling nervous.

"You have an anxious feeling when you find out you’re pregnant again after a miscarriage and you’re going through those emotions,” she told the magazine.

While on the show, Adam and Tayah's wedding wasn't legally binding and the pair had planned to tie the knot later this year.

This has now been pushed back so they can focus on the pregnancy.

After the couple shared their news on Instagram, they were flooded with well wishes.

Love Island star Olivia Bowen said:” OMG guys!!!!🥺🥺🥺 so happy for you both xxx”

MAFS expert Paul Brunson: wrote “One thing no one can doubt is that your child will know what love is ❤️”

Fellow MAFS star Marilyse Corrigan commented: “Yay!!!! 🙌❤️ awww I’ve been waiting all week for this post! Love you guys, what a bloody gorgeous baby you are going to make!! Congratulations lovelies xxx”

While another fan added: “Congratulations @tayahvictoria and @adamaveling what a lovely journey you two are embarking on ❤️”