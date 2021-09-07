Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Are Tayah and Adam from Married at First Sight UK still together and what happened after the show?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens, which means we get to see 16 singletons marry a total stranger all in the name of love.

And one couple hoping they will make it all the way to the end of the process and beyond is Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling.

But what happened to Tayah and Adam and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Tayah and Adam from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It is not clear whether Tayah and Adam are still together, but they were matched after sharing a positive outlook on life and family values.

But things didn’t exactly get off to a good start when Tayah fell out with her mother about joining the experiment.

Her mother warned her she was taking a huge risk and called her ‘irresponsible’ but luckily she did turn up to the big day.

There was another awkward moment when Adam said he fancied one of Tayah's bridesmaids, mistaking her for the bride.

He was heard saying: "The nerves have definitely kicked in and it's hard to get my head around.

"If this goes well I'll be talking about this day for the rest of my life."

He turned around just as one of the bridesmaids was walking down the aisle and said : "Wow, nice to meet you.”

Where is Tayah Victoria now?

25-year-old Tayah is seemingly living back in Welwyn Garden City and spends a lot of time in London.

It is unclear whether she has gone back to her day job as an Estate Agent, but she has been sharing lots of selfies enjoying drinks in the city and hanging out with her friends.

Opening up about her MAFS journey, Tayah said: “I can not wait for everyone to see the journey that we all went through, this was the most amazing and intense journey I’ve ever been through but the lessons learnt along the way have been lessons I will carry on for the rest of my life.

“I really hope everyone enjoys this series as much as we enjoyed filming it🤍🤍”

Where is Adam Aveling now?

Adam, 26, looks as though he has headed back to Doncaster after filming.

He works as an electrician, but spends most of his time between work and the gym.

He also competes in fitness competitions and trains as a fitness model.