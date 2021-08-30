Married at First Sight UK 2021: How old is Adam Aveling and what is his job?

Adam Aveling has joined the Married at First Sight UK line up. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

What is Adam from MAFS UK's age and what does he do? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4, and this time around it’s going to be more dramatic than ever.

Describing the new UK series, the creators said: "After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties - as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.”

Adam Aveling is one of the MAFS UK contestants this year. Picture: Channel 4

One man hoping to make it to the end with his partner is Adam Aveling…

How old is Adam from Married at First Sight UK?

Adam is 26-years-old and is from Doncaster.

He describes himself as very competitive but also committed to make his marriage successful.

The MAFS contestant has said his ideal match will have nice eyes and be naturally pretty, as well as ambitious, spontaneous, and positive.

Adam told Channel 4 bosses that he loves trying new things, so wants to see his potential partner ‘challenge him in a new way’.

What is Adam from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

He works as an electrician, but says he divided the majority of his time between work and the gym.

Adam said: "I'm forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I'm only going to take positives from it. Hopefully, I’ll find the right one."

He also competes in fitness competitions and trains as a fitness model.

How can I find Adam from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can find the MAFS contestant on Instagram @adamaveling where you’ll mostly find topless pictures of Adam in the gym.