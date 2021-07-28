Married at First Sight UK 2021 shares first trailer for dramatic new series

28 July 2021, 11:14

When is Married at First Sight UK back on? Here's what we know about the new series...

If you spent every evening last summer watching Married at First Sight Australia, then we have a treat for you.

Yep, the UK version is on it’s way this autumn - and there’s a brand new trailer…

The short clip sees a couple being married by a confused vicar, but it doesn’t actually include any of the real stars.

The vicar asks: “Do you take this complete stranger, who won’t be so attractive when you find out why she’s been single for five years, to be your wife?”

Married at First Sight UK is coming this Autumn
Married at First Sight UK is coming this Autumn. Picture: Channel 4

Turning to the bride, he adds: “Do you promise to cherish him even though he believes the world is flat?”

While Channel 4 is yet to release an official start date, the sixth series of the show will kick off this Autumn, so we’re expecting it some time in September.

Married at First Sight UK expert Paul Brunson commented a string of excited emojis, while co-star and relationship therapist Charlene Douglas added: “Love it! Can't wait for the world to watch this fab show!😍”

Charlene is the newest expert - working alongside Paul and Mel Schilling - in the line up.

MAFS UK's Michelle and Owen are still together
MAFS UK's Michelle and Owen are still together. Picture: Channel 4

She recently shared a statement: "I am delighted to be joining this new series of Married at First Sight UK. This is a brand-new role for the show and it is important to remember that these couples have just met and are going to be getting to know each other quickly.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to know them all and digging deeper into their relationships and finding new ways for them to connect. It's also really interesting to bring my knowledge alongside the expertise of Mel and Paul.

"As a trio, I think we will make a really great team.”

Channel 4 have also remaining quiet on its contestants this year.

But we do know it is going to be bigger than ever, featuring 20 episodes and taking inspiration from the Australian version.

Channel 4 previously revealed: “Over 20 episodes, this new version of Married at First Sight UK takes inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version that gripped British viewers earlier this year.

“The new UK series will be a bigger, more dramatic take on the format, following a fresh batch of singles as they search for love and a happy-ever-after with complete strangers.”

