Married at First Sight UK 2021: Luke Dawson age, job and Instagram revealed

Luke Dawson has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Luke from MAFS and what does he do? Everything you need to know...

If you loved the Australian version of the show, now Married at First Sight is back with a brand new UK series.

E4 bosses have already teased the show will be even more dramatic than ever, taking inspiration from the latest season Down Under.

And one man hoping to find The One in this social experiment is Luke Dawson.

But how old is Luke and what does he do? Here’s what we know about the MAFS contestant…

How old is Luke from Married at First Sight UK?

Luke is 36-years-old and hails from Cardiff.

The MAFS star is described as ‘the perfect gentleman’, but said his last relationship ‘crushed his confidence’.

After spending the past year rebuilding himself, now Luke is ready to move on with someone who’ll love him for him.

What is Luke from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Luke is a Care Home Manager, and also a certified firefighter.

Speaking ahead of his MAFS journey, Luke said: “I already have more in common with this person than I would do meeting them on dating apps or in the pub.

“Because they’ve done the same thing, they must be in a similar circumstance to me.”

How can I find Luke from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can find Luke at @luke.dawson1010 where he shares photos with his adorable dog.

Luke also looks like the outdoorsy type, sharing pics from the tallest mountain in England.

Announcing his MAFS on social media, Luke wrote: “I dont do things by half! Here it is, officially part of the #mafsuk2021

“Gang. Wish me luck...#paulcbrunson #mel_schilling1 #charlenedouglasofficial #e4grams.”

Meanwhile, E4 has teased there will be plenty of drama on the new series of MAFS.

They said: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

“After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.”