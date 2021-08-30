Married at First Sight UK 2021: Tayah Victoria age, job and Instagram revealed

Tayah Victoria has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Instagram

How old is Tayah Victoria and where is she from? Here’s everything you need to know about the MAFS star…

Married at First Sight fans rejoice, because the UK version of the series is back for a brand new series.

With E4 bosses promising more drama than ever, 16 couples will meet for the first time on their wedding day.

They will jet off on their honeymoon before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

So, who is Alexis from MAFS and what does she do for a living?

Tayah is looking for The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Tayah from Married at First Sight UK?

25-year-old Tayah is from Welwyn Garden City.

She is described as ‘fun loving’ and wants a man who she can look after.

The MAFS star wants to find someone who takes care of themselves and will look good standing next to her.

As for his personality, she likes ‘a confident guy, someone who knows themselves and who has a bit of something about them’.

What is Tayah from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Tayah is an Estate Agent.

Opening up about her latest challenge, Tayah said: “My happy ever after would be that I’ve always wanted to get married and wanted kids.

“I’ve always wanted to be a young mum. My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this.”

How can I find Tayah from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can find Tayah @tayahvictoria, where she can be seen hanging out with her friends and generally having a good time.

Telling her followers about her big news, Tayah wrote: “The secret is out…. I put my love life in the hands of the professionals @paulcbrunson @charlenedouglasofficial @mel_schilling1 @e4mafsuk Married At First Sight 2021 👰🏽.”