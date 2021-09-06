Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?

Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK is back, which means we get to watch 16 new singletons try their luck at finding The One.

And there is already plenty of drama on the sixth series of the social experiment, with things only set to get more exciting when they move in together.

But what happened to Franky and Marilyse from Married at First Sight UK and where are they now?

Married at First Sight's Franky and Marilyse tied the knot. Picture: Channel 4

Are Franky and Marilyse from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Franky and Marilyse are still together, but things didn’t get off to the best start.

Fans of the show have been predicting that Franky, 47, will be the first to split with mother-of-two Marilyse, 37.

Strength and conditioning coach Franky, who has spent the last 16 years living in Dubai, began to deliver his speech, saying: "Ladies and gentleman, I will actually enjoy this speech because it's highly likely again that I will get to speak for a whole ten minutes without my wife interrupting me.

"The perfect marriage is about the growth within the relationship and overcoming the obstacles together. You got that, yeah?"

He added: "Thank you in advance that on our honeymoon you'll get up every morning and make me breakfast. I like my eggs runny."

Where is Franky from Married at First Sight UK now?

It seems as though Franky has headed back to Dubai to continue working as a fitness coach.

As well as lots of topless selfies, Franky has been sharing videos of his workouts in the sun.

It’s unclear whether Marilyse has ever visited him in Dubai or whether the pair went their separate ways.

Where is Marilyse from Married at First Sight UK now?

Marilyse looks like she has been spending a lot of time in London, enjoying drinks and meals out with her friends and family.

She has also shared a lot of photos with her two sons, 15-year-old Calum and 13-year-old Josh.

There is no sign she is still in contact with Franky and no pictures from Dubai yet.