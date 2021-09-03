Married at First Sight UK's Amy Christophers tried to date Spencer Matthews on The Bachelor

Married at First Sight's Amy Christophers appeared on The Bachelor. Picture: Instagram/Channel 5/Alamy

Amy from Married at First Sight UK previously appeared on The Bachelor with Spencer Matthews.

Married at First Sight UK has already got us hooked, with 16 singletons hoping to find The One.

And one couple who seem to have hit it off are Amy Christophers and Josh Christie, who got married during the third episode of the series.

But it seems as though this isn’t Amy’s first experience on reality TV, as she previously appeared on The Bachelor all the way back in 2012.

Amy and Josh from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, it sees one man go on dates with 24 women, before choosing one who he wants to start a relationship with.

And Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews took part in the show almost ten years ago in the search to find a girlfriend.

At the time, Amy went by the name Brandy Brewer, which she used when she was working as a glamour model.

Amy appeared on The Bachelor in 2012. Picture: Channel 5

She was eliminated from the series in episode five, with Spencer saying at the time: “I like Brandy as she arguably has the largest character in the house, but recently I’ve seen some softer sides to her and I want to see how far that can go.”

Khloe Evans ended up winning the competition to date Spencer, but the pair split very soon after the cameras stopped rolling.

Spencer is now married to Heart’s very own Vogue Williams and the pair share two adorable children Theodore and Gigi.

Spencer Matthews is now married to Heart's Vogue Williams. Picture: Instagram

Back on Married at First Sight UK, Amy recently opened up about her heartbreak after her fiancé left her, before she quickly moved on with someone else.

When this ended, Amy discovered she was pregnant with twins, as she explained: "One died, and I had to medically terminate the other one due to complications.

“That absolutely broke me. The two things I want is marriage and babies and I was so close to having both of those things and it didn’t work out.”

She has been matched with Josh Christie, with the pair seemingly hitting it off from the get go.