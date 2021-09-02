Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?

Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Where are Josh and Amy from Married at First Sight UK now and are they still together?

Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our screens with 16 new contestants and a whole new format.

And one couple hoping they have found The One is Amy Christophers and Josh Christie who were matched on the third episode of the show.

Things started off well for the pair, but are Josh and Amy still together and what happened to them after the show? Here’s what we know…

Amy and Josh tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Amy and Josh from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Channel 4 is keeping the outcome of their matches very hush hush, but we do know these two have a fair bit in common.

34-year-old Amy is a sports presenter now, but she previously had a ten year career in glamour modeling.

And Josh knows about the world of models as he has previously walked London Fashion Week.

The couple also both also run in showbiz circles, with Amy working alongside many celebs in her job, while Josh is the founder of a VIP events company.

Where is Amy from Married at First Sight UK now?

Amy has gone back to her day job of sports reporting and presenting for various social media accounts and national publications.

She recently fronted the York Races for raceday.rtv, while also sharing advertising campaigns on social media for the likes of JD sport and Klarna.

Opening up about her experience on MAFS UK, Amy recently asked her followers to ‘be kind’ while watching the show.

She said: “Just a gentle reminder we are real people, with feelings and we all put ourselves out there in the hope of finding the one!! Which was a really brave thing to do!

“However, I think it’s important to remember it is a reality show as well and you only get to see snippets from our day/week in an hour long episode.

“Lots of things haven’t made the cut (including some of my best one liners 😅 probably) anyway I’m so excited for you all to see it, and if you think we are twats, you’re probably right 😂 but we don’t need to hear your negative comments so please text in your group chats instead!”

Where is Josh from Married at First Sight UK now?

Josh now describes himself as an ‘athlete and DJ’ as well as a business owner.

The MAFS UK star has also been advertising for companies on Instagram thanks to his 58k following.

He has recently worked for brands such as Reebok and Under Armour, as well as spending a lot of time in the gym.