Married at First Sight UK 2021: Joshua Christie age, Instagram and reality TV past revealed

Joshua has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Who is Josh from MAFS and what other reality TV shows has he been on?

Grab a cup of tea and settle yourself on the sofa, because Married at First Sight is back with a brand new bunch of singletons.

Taking inspiration from The Australian version of the show, this time around the contestants will meet weekly for dramatic dinner parties.

And Joshua Christie is taking a second stab at reality TV, so let’s get to know him more…

How old is Joshua from Married at First Sight UK?

Joshua is 26-years-old and hails from West London.

He has ‘ambition, competitiveness and drive’ and said he can succeed at anything he turns his hand to.

Josh has said he had to work extra hard as a teenager when his dad passed away to help his family.

When asked what he’s after in a partner, Josh said he’d like somebody who can understand him, as well as someone who has a good balance between social and work life and doesn’t take themselves too seriously.

What is Josh from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

While he works in insurance, Josh is also a model.

Josh appeared on Shipwrecked in 2019. Picture: E4

He has previously walked at London Fashion Week before and has done shoots with Next and ASOS.

Opening up about finding love, Josh said: “I think marriage has always been on my cards, but I could never see myself getting on one knee, so this is a fast track!

“Sometimes I need to be kicked into the deep end so for me this is the start of a new chapter.”

When was Josh on Shipwrecked?

Joshua was on Shipwrecked back in 2019, but unfortunately his time as a Tiger on the Island was cut short when he had to leave because his granddad fell ill.

No stranger to reality TV, Josh also appeared as a guest on Ibiza Weekender.

How can I find Josh from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Check out Joshua’s Instagram @joshuachristie_.

You’ll find it hard to come across a picture of Joshua with his top on, but it seems he has done his fair share of modelling.

Opening up about his MAFS journey on social media, Joshua wrote: “Who would have thought ey! Big man like me walking down the aisle 😅😂

“Married at First Sight UK 2021. This ones gonna be big keep your eyes peeled!

“Put my trust in @paulcbrunson , @charlenedouglasofficial & @mel_schilling1 to find me the one & can’t wait for everyone to see how it went. @e4mafsuk @e4grams.”