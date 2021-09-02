Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?

2 September 2021, 12:56

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

What happened to Daniel and Matt from Married at First Sight UK and where are they now?

Married at First Sight UK has already got us hooked, with this year’s couples causing all kinds of drama.

But two men that seem to have hit it off straight away are Daniel and Matt.

As the shows first ever gay couple, Daniel, 27, from Northern Ireland, said: “It’s amazing to be one half of the first gay couple.

“Gay marriage has only been legalised very recently in Northern Ireland, which is absolutely shocking. And, now that I can share my relationship with the world, I find that so important.”

Daniel and Matt are MAFS UK's first gay couple
Daniel and Matt are MAFS UK's first gay couple. Picture: Channel 4

But what happened to Daniel and Matt and where are they now?

Are Daniel and Matt from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It’s not clear whether Daniel and Matt are still together as their social media accounts are giving nothing away.

They do seem to be getting on well, despite an initial uncertainty over their 12-year age gap.

Matt’s mum later pulled him aside at the reception to express her concerns, telling her son: “I don’t think Daniel is Matt’s usual type but they haven’t come home because I don’t think it’s lasted.”

She later told her son: “I’ve still got reservations. He seems genuine and I hope he is but you don’t know what’s in someone’s heart.”

But Matt replied: “I’m so excited and I want you to be excited as well.”

He later told the camera: “That age difference to me isn’t an issue as long as you’re on the same wavelength I am.

“Actually he seems very mature and he’s in the same headspace as me which is very exciting.”

Where is Daniel from Married at Sight now?

By the looks of his social media, Daniel has been travelling round the UK and enjoying the countryside.

He has also been spending a lot of time with his adorable dog in Northern Ireland.

Where is Matt from Married at First Sight now?

Staying put in West Yorkshire, Matt has also been spending a lot of time outdoors.

While he hasn’t got many photos on his Instagram page, Matt has taken a few selfies lately - maybe he has been taking advice from his hubby?

