Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?

1 September 2021, 14:47

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Are Morag and Luke still together and what happened to them after Married at First Sight UK?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens and we are already loving the drama.

One couple that didn’t exactly get off to the best start are Morag and Luke.

The couple tied the knot in the second episode of Married at First Sight UK and veterinary Nurse Morag, 31, wasn't exactly impressed with firefighter Luke, 36.

She told the camera: “He wouldn’t be my typical guy I would go for so I’m not exactly jumping for joy.

It is not clear whether Morag and Luke are still together
It is not clear whether Morag and Luke are still together. Picture: Channel 4

“When I first saw him, I was taken aback.”

But what happened to Morag and Luke and are they still together?

Are Morag and Luke still together?

Channel 4 is yet to reveal whether any of the Married at First Sight UK couples are still together now.

But it isn’t looking good for the pair after Morag said after the wedding she would ‘not be ripping his clothes off’, but was willing to give him a chance.

Meanwhile, Luke was smitten with his wife and said she was ‘beautiful’ when she walked down the stairs.

What happened to Morag after Married at First Sight UK?

Morag has gone back to working as a Veterinary nurse.

She recently shared a snap on Instagram which sees her smiling with a chihuahua along with the caption: “So glad to be back doing what I love with my paw-fect man! 🐕.

“#vetnurse#veterinary#veterinarynurse#vets#chihuahua#figs”.

The MAFS star has also been enjoying some time travelling around the UK after filming and has shared photos from Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

What happened to Luke after Married at First Sight UK?

Luke has also gone back to his day job as a firefighter after filming for MAFS.

If you take a look on his Instagram, you’ll see him sharing photos in his uniform, as well as snaps in the gym.

Luke has also been busy teaching his adorable dog Alfie tricks, who also features heavily on his social media account.

