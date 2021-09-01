Married at First Sight UK fans recognise Morag Crichton from another dating show

1 September 2021, 09:07

Morag appeared on Take Me Out three years ago
Morag appeared on Take Me Out three years ago. Picture: Channel 4/ITV

Married at First Sight UK's Morag Crichton appeared on Take Me Out back in 2018.

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens and it’s already proving very dramatic.

And things didn’t exactly run smoothly for Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson, who tied the knot during the second episode.

In fact, Morag aka Moo didn’t do well at hiding her disappointment when she met her new husband at the altar.

Morag Crichton was paired with Luke Dawson on MAFS UK
Morag Crichton was paired with Luke Dawson on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The 31-year-old veterinarian told the camera: “He wouldn’t be my typical guy I would go for so I’m not exactly jumping for joy.

“When I first saw him, I was taken aback.”

But as the awkward ceremony got underway, fans of the show thought they recognised Morag from another reality show.

One person Tweeted: "Knew I seen her somewhere else before! #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightuk".

“Does anyone else recognise Morag from Take Me Out circa 2018? #MAFSUK,” said someone else.

A third person added: “Morag signing up for all the dating shows. She was on ‘Take Me Out’ too #MAFSUK.”

She appeared on Paddy McGuinness’ dating show three years ago, but clearly didn’t find the man of her dreams.

Meanwhile, back on MAFS UK, Morag’s new husband Luke, 36, seemed smitten with his bride and said she was ‘gorgeous’.

While Morag was seen saying: “I can’t say I want to rip his clothes off tonight. I didn’t exactly get what I ordered.”

And things got worse during the reception when the discussion of family came up and Morag revealed she didn’t want children.

Luke told the camera: “Morag not wanting to have kids, it upset me. I’m a family man, I want kids. I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”

In her own interview, Morag said: “I think he was shocked but I’m happy the kid conversation came up so soon.”

