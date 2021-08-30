Married at First Sight UK 2021: Morag Crichton's age, job and Instagram revealed

Morag Crichton is looking for The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Morag from MAFS and where is she from?

Married at First Sight is back on our screens and we are expecting even more drama than before.

The Australian version of the show gripped us earlier this year, and now the drama is heading to the UK as 16 more couples have been matched by dating experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

And one woman who is keen to find the love of her life, is Morag Critchon. So, who is Morag from MAFS and what is her profession? Find out everything…

Find out more about Morag from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Morag from Married at First Sight UK?

Morag is 31-years-old and hails from Essex, but also lived in Ibiza with her dad when she was growing up.

The MAFS star calls herself ‘the life and soul of every party’, as well as ‘unapologetically confident and loud.’

When it comes to a potential partner, she is looking for a man that wants to begin a committed relationship but doesn’t want to settle down.

They must also be adventurous, fun and spontaneous, and still love to party.

“I want the experts to help because I’ve got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner,” Morag said before she was matched up, adding: “I want them to help me open up and let someone in.”

What is Morag from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Morag trained as a Veterinary Nurse in Australia during her mid-twenties, after getting bored of the 9-5 life.

In 2019, Morag returned to the UK when her dad fell ill and sadly, he recently passed away.

How can I find Morag from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Morag’s Instagram is @morag_moo, where you’ll find lots of selfies and some amazing travel photos.

Sharing the huge news of her MAFS journey on social media, Morag told her followers: “I DID A THING 👰🏼‍♀️ and said ‘I DO’ 💍 .

“I left my heart in the hands of experts @mel_schilling1 @paulcbrunson & @charlenedouglasofficial in the hopes of finally finding the love of my life on @e4mafsuk."