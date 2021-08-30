Married at First Sight UK 2021: Morag Crichton's age, job and Instagram revealed

30 August 2021, 18:00

Morag Crichton is looking for The One on MAFS UK
Morag Crichton is looking for The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Morag from MAFS and where is she from?

Married at First Sight is back on our screens and we are expecting even more drama than before.

The Australian version of the show gripped us earlier this year, and now the drama is heading to the UK as 16 more couples have been matched by dating experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

And one woman who is keen to find the love of her life, is Morag Critchon. So, who is Morag from MAFS and what is her profession? Find out everything…

Find out more about Morag from MAFS UK
Find out more about Morag from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Morag from Married at First Sight UK?

Morag is 31-years-old and hails from Essex, but also lived in Ibiza with her dad when she was growing up.

The MAFS star calls herself ‘the life and soul of every party’, as well as ‘unapologetically confident and loud.’

When it comes to a potential partner, she is looking for a man that wants to begin a committed relationship but doesn’t want to settle down.

They must also be adventurous, fun and spontaneous, and still love to party.

“I want the experts to help because I’ve got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner,” Morag said before she was matched up, adding: “I want them to help me open up and let someone in.”

What is Morag from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Morag trained as a Veterinary Nurse in Australia during her mid-twenties, after getting bored of the 9-5 life.

In 2019, Morag returned to the UK when her dad fell ill and sadly, he recently passed away.

How can I find Morag from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Morag’s Instagram is @morag_moo, where you’ll find lots of selfies and some amazing travel photos.

Sharing the huge news of her MAFS journey on social media, Morag told her followers: “I DID A THING 👰🏼‍♀️ and said ‘I DO’ 💍 .

“I left my heart in the hands of experts @mel_schilling1 @paulcbrunson & @charlenedouglasofficial in the hopes of finally finding the love of my life on @e4mafsuk."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Are the Married at First Sight UK contestants paid?

Do the Married at First Sight UK contestants get paid?

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?
Daniel McKeee has joined the MAFS UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Daniel McKee's age, job and Instagram revealed
There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?
Alexis is looking for love on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Alexis Economou's age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Jordon has joined the MAFS line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Jordon's age, job and Instagram revealed
Amy Christophers has joined the MAFS UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Amy Christophers' age, job and Instagram revealed
Adam Aveling has joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: How old is Adam Aveling and what is his job?
Matt Jameson has joined the MAFS line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Matt Jameson age, job and Instagram revealed
Paul C Brunson is an expert on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK: How old is Paul C Brunson and what is his net worth?
Megan Wolfe has joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Megan Wolfe's age, job and Instagram revealed