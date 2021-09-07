Married At First Sight UK's Morag Crichton hints she's still married to Luke Dawson

7 September 2021, 11:59

MAFS UK's Morag Crichton has seemingly hinted that she and Luke Dawson are still an item on Instagram.

The new series of Married at First Sight UK kicked off last week, and the E4 show has been jam-packed full of drama.

One of the first couples we got to know were Morag Crichton, 31, and Luke Dawson, 36, who haven't had the best of starts since meeting at the alter.

Morag has been open about the fact she didn't have an initial attraction to Luke, and the pair were at odds with each other over starting a family (Morag doesn't want children, and Luke does).

However, it looks as if the couple *might* have put aside their differences, as Morag has seemingly hinted she could still be with Luke on Instagram.

The show was filmed earlier this year, so all the couples remain tight-lipped on social media about their current relationship status - but that hasn't stopped Morag dropping some hints in the comment secion of one of her posts.

She posted a black and white photo of herself celebrating her debut on the series.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Had the best night celebrating with friends and family last night.

"The weddings were kept really small and couldn’t have all our loved ones there. So last night certainly made up for it".

Commenting on her post, one fan wrote: "Oh I love you two together I really hope you make it".

To this, Morag cryptically replied with some fingers crossed emojis.

Morag caused even more of a stir when she replied with a tight-lipped emoji to the query: "Does this mean that you are still together?"

Morag and Luke are one of the Married At First Sight UK couples
Morag and Luke are one of the Married At First Sight UK couples. Picture: Instagram/Morag Crichton

And the hints didn't stop there.

Another fan commented: "I hope you are still together, he is so lovely and you need to look beyond what you’ve ordered, or you’ll never find someone! xx".

To this, Morag replied: He is an absolute angel. And you’re not wrong. Everyday I’m learning and growing. Xx".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?
Janine Butcher is set to cause chaos in Walford

EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks says Janine is set to ‘take back what’s hers’ as she teases dramatic return
Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim dress from Warehouse

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim midi dress from Warehouse

Celebrities

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Luke Tittensor starred in Emmerdale

Who did Luke Tittensor play in Emmerdale and where is he now?

Trending on Heart

Explore the Isle of Wight

The ultimate Isle Of Wight travel guide: Top tips for the perfect staycation this year

Travel

Ms Thompson sued her old Estate Agency company [Stock Images]

Mum awarded £180,000 after boss wouldn’t let her leave early to pick up daughter from nursery

Lifestyle

Here's how to keep spiders away from your home this year

This easy lemon hack will stop spiders invading your home during mating season

Lifestyle

Toby Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh are expecting a baby

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh expecting first baby with EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith
Brits are enjoying the final few days of summery weather this week

Temperatures could hit 30C today as heatwave bakes Britain

Lifestyle