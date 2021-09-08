Married At First Sight UK’s Jordon and Alexis 'split after he broke up with girlfriend to join show’

Jordon and Alexis have reportedly broken up after Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK’s Jordon Mundell is said to have split with his long term girlfriend before joining the show.

There’s so much drama over on Married at First Sight UK at the moment, we can hardly keep up.

All of the eight couples have now tied the knot, including Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou.

But while Channel 4 is keeping very quiet about whether the pairs have stayed together after the show, reports now suggest Jordon and Alexis have gone their separate ways.

Jordon and Alexis were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

According to The Sun, the pair broke up after it was claimed Jordon had not long split up with his ex-girlfriend of 11 years.

A Twitter user even claimed that the 27-year-old personal trainer only told his ex he was going on the show a few days before it aired.

But Jordon has since hit back at negative press, urging fans to ‘be kind’.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the MAFS star said: “Every single one of us are real people so just be kind it’s a lot easier to be kind than it is to be nasty, it takes a lot less energy.

“Social media is a very powerful thing so let’s use it for the right reasons in a positive way.”

Back on Married at First Sight UK, Jordon opened up on his hopes of finding true love on the series.

Alexis and Jordon jetted off on their honeymoon to the Maldives. Picture: Channel 4

He said: "My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about myself that I didn’t know before.

“I want to become stronger as a person and to obviously walk away with a partner and with some new friends."

But things aren’t exactly going to plan as he jetted off to the Maldives for a romantic honeymoon with Alexis and the couple ended up in a huge row.

Jordon told his new wife that he saw them as just ‘friends’ and that she wasn't his type, later adding he didn't like how much she swears.

Alexis then replied: “I think you’re in cuckoo land. What girls are you used to?

“Are you used to this? ‘Yes, Jordan. No, Jordan.’ That’s what you’re used to and guess what? I’m not that babes.

“That’s the way I speak babes and it ain’t going to change.”

Jordan then stormed off saying “it’s just ridiculous” as he left Alexis alone at the dinner table.

Defending his actions, Jordon has now told his Instagram followers: “TV works in mysterious ways. You can film for 14 hours and you only use 20 minutes of that so things are edited a lot.

“There’s a lot that you don’t see because there is just not enough time, you never know the whole story apart from what you see on the TV so it's important not to get lost in the episode too much.”