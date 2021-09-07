Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou?

Jordon Mundell and Alexis Economou were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Are Jordon and Alexis still together and what happened after Married at First Sight UK?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been binge watching the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

And one of the last couples to tie the knot were Jordon and Alexis, who were matched by the dating experts.

But what happened to Jordon and Alexis and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Alexis and Jordon tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married at First Sight UK’s Jordon and Alexis still together?

It’s not clear whether Jordon and Alexis are still together but according to a report in The Sun, they split after the show.

The publication claims that Jordon ‘ran back’ to his girlfriend of 11 years who he broke up with before joining MAFS UK.

After his marriage to Alexis was aired on E4, one Twitter user alleged Jordon was in a long-term relationship until he filmed the programme.

It has also been reported that he only told his partner two days before the first episode aired, however Jordon is yet to speak on these claims.

Where is Jordon from Married at First Sight UK now?

Jordan is not giving away much on Instagram either, and it is unclear whether he’s gone back to Wales to continue with his personal training job.

But he has shared an insight into his MAFS journey.

The reality star recently wrote: “A toast to last nights episode 🥂 now the weddings are complete!! Who’s ready to see how the honeymoon’s went 👀”

Where is Alexis from Married at First Sight UK now?

Alexis has gone back to modelling in London and continues to share photos on Instagram.

She has also been sharing some behind the scenes photos from her wedding, writing: "The day of my wedding is here, where my journey to find love begins."

She looks like she is living her best life in the city, but there has been no mention of whether she and Jordan managed to last.