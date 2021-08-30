Married at First Sight UK 2021: Megan Wolfe's age, job and Instagram revealed

Megan Wolfe has joined the Married at First Sight UK line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Megan from Married at First Sight UK and what is her job?

Married at First Sight UK is back on TV and we can’t wait for the drama.

E4 has already teased the new format will shock viewers, with weekly dinner parties mirroring the Australian version of the show.

So, who is contestant Megan Wolfe and what do we know about her life away from MAFS UK?

Megan Wolfe is hoping to find The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Megan from Married at First Sight UK?

Megan is 26-year-old from Stoke.

She is described as a ‘constant entertainer’ who loves to sing, dance, and share her good energy with everyone she meets.

Sadly, her father passed away when she was just eight-years-old but she said she has used this experience now help young children with their mental health.

When it comes to a potential partner, Megan is looking for ‘the perfect gentleman’ who is kind and polite.

Megan would also love them to be creative, ambitious and confident, with humour is top of her list.

What is Megan from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Megan is a Wellness Coach and actress.

Opening up about her dating history, Megan said: “I have terrible taste.

“Of course, it is a good option to get someone to do it for me. It just felt like an opportunity I couldn’t miss. Each step of the way has felt more and more right.”

How can I find Megan from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can find Megan on Instagram @Meganwolfeinsta, where she loves a selfie.

Sharing her MAFS news with her followers, Megan said: “It’s been a weird year for many, but maybe a little weirder for me… I married a complete stranger. Keep your eyes peeled on @e4mafsuk to watch the carnage unfold.

“I put my faith in @paulcbrunson, @charlenedouglasofficial & @mel_schilling1 to find me my dream man… do I finally find love? 💍 💕”.