Married At First Sight shock as Jordon secretly kisses Megan behind Alexis’ back

10 September 2021, 09:06 | Updated: 10 September 2021, 09:42

Jordon Mundell cheated on his wife Alexis Economou at the first Married at First Sight UK commitment ceremony...

Things are really kicking off on Married At First Sight UK after Nikita was kicked out of the show after just one week.

But the drama is set to continue, after it was revealed Jordon Mundell secretly kissed fellow contestant Megan Wolfe, behind his wife’s back.

Fans of the show will know Jordon, 27, was paired up with Alexis Economou, but the pair didn’t exactly get off to a good start.

Jordon and Alexis were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Jordon and Alexis were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

And things go from bad to worse after he admits that he kissed another woman away from the cameras.

In a first look clip, Jordan tells cameras: “I feel a little bit nervous. I had my eyes on someone at the dinner party, then we got chatting back at the apartment.

“We’ve had a vibe and great conversation. We found ourselves alone at one point. One thing led to another and we shared a kiss, and I think it’s something I want to pursue.”

“She’s married to another man, and I’m married to another woman,” he continued.

“I came here to meet somebody - if I step on a few toes so be it. The real test now is to have a conversation and see where her head’s at.”

Megan is still married to Bob Voysey, who has been trying hard to win his wife over.

After his confession, Jordan walked into one of the neighbouring apartments, where Megan was sitting there waiting for him on the sofa.

He says to her: "I mean it was definitely a good kiss, wasn't it? It was nice."

Megan later told the cameras: "I have no idea what happens now, he's happy to explore this.

"I don't know how this will work out. I'm not looking forward to the commitment ceremony."

Bob was matched with Megan on MAFS UK
Bob was matched with Megan on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

She added: "It doesn't feel like I've cheated on anyone. I still haven't decided if I should stay or leave."

Meanwhile, her husband Bob is set to be left devastated after he admitted he’s desperate to make his marriage work.

After the shock scenes aired, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Bob did not deserve this guys I hope he finds someone that loves him the way he is #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightUK”

“Jordon just spilled the beans on Megan. I dislike him, but glad he told the truth. Megan was just going to lie.... #MAFSUK,” said someone else.

A third added: “Waiting for it to all come out about Megan and Jordon.. #MAFSUK”.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle

Where will I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 be filmed?
When is I'm A Celeb back?

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?
It looks like there could be a second season on the way

Will there be a season two of Only Murders in the Building?

Here's how to watch Married at First Sight UK

What channel is Married at First Sight UK on and how can I watch it?
Netflix drop trailer for upcoming musical about Princess Diana

Netflix drop trailer for upcoming musical about Princess Diana

Trending on Heart

Marston Park is home to stunning views, creative opportunities and a unique spaceship placed in the middle of the wilderness

Staying in a spaceship and getting back to nature: Why Marston Park is the staycation we all need

Travel

Holly Willoughby and her husband attended the NTAs

Holly Willoughby fans shocked that husband Dan looks just like Phillip Schofield

Celebrities

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

Lifestyle

A woman revealed her pregnancy at her friend's engagement party

Couple blasted after announcing their pregnancy at best friend's engagement dinner

Lifestyle

You can get paid to be a luxury mansion tester

You can get paid £500 to stay in a luxury mansion with a swimming pool

Lifestyle

Kate Garraway won an NTA last night

Kate Garraway reveals emotional moment she told husband Derek Draper about NTAs win