Married At First Sight viewers blast Megan for 'uncomfortably' interrogating fellow newlyweds

9 September 2021, 12:00

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Megan was desperate to know the details of everyone else's marriages as serious cracks begin to show between her and Bob.

Married At First Sight UK's first dinner party was an explosive one, and while Nikita announcing she was quitting the show in a furious rant was hard to watch, it was nothing compared to Megan's desperate interrogation of the other couples.

The dinner party was the first time all the newlyweds gathered together since their hen and stag dos, and the first time they would be meeting each other's new husbands and wives.

Megan, who is struggling to connect with her new husband Bob, was eager to find out where everyone else was with their relationships, asking them about their sex lives and whether they were in love.

The experiment experts said during the episode, where they watched the dinner party unfold, that Megan was eager to find a couple that was in a worse place than her and Bob in order to make her feel better.

Megan was left shocked to find out Amy and Joshua were head over heels in love
Megan was left shocked to find out Amy and Joshua were head over heels in love. Picture: E4

However, MAFS viewers were less understanding, and branded the life coach 'bitter' after she got upset later in the episode after finding out there were several couples who were very happy in their pairing.

It wasn't only viewers that were put-out by the questioning, with contestants Morag and Luke taking offence to her intimate questions.

Megan got tearful after realising that there were many couples who were happy with their match
Megan got tearful after realising that there were many couples who were happy with their match. Picture: E4

Taking to Twitter, viewers of the show were not shy in sharing their opinion of Megan's actions, with one commenting: "Why is Megan literally making everyone uncomfortable. Don’t bypass your problems by putting the limelight on someone else."

Another posted: "No but fr, Megan is BEGGING to find someone else that’s miserable."

A third wrote: "What the hell is Megan doing on #MarriedAtFirstSightuk stop getting involved in everyone else's happiness and try and sort your own!!! Bob's a nice guy and you aren't giving him a chance!!"

Married At First Sight UK continues tonight on E4 at 9pm.

