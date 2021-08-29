Married at First Sight UK 2021: How to find the contestants on Instagram

How to find the cast of Married at First Sight UK 2021 on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How to find the Married at First Sight UK contestants on Instagram - including Morag Crichton and Joshua Christie...

We are SO excited about the new series of Married at First Sight UK starting up.

And there is set to be even more drama, with Channel 4 taking inspiration from the format of the Australian series.

So, as we get to know the contestants a little more, here’s how you can find them on Instagram…

The MAFS 2021 UK line up. Picture: Channel 4

Find the Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants on Instagram:

Luke Dawson on Instagram

Luke is 36 years old and works as a children’s home manager and firefighter in Cardiff.

You can find him on Instagram @luke.dawson1010.

Morag Crichton on Instagram

MAFS contestant Morag can be found on Instagram @morag_moo.

The 31-year-old works as a veterinary nurse in Essex and used to live in Ibiza with her dad before he sadly died.

Tayah Victoria on Instagram

25-year-old Tayah is an Estate Agent from Welwyn Garden City.

You can find her on Instagram @tayahvictoria.

Joshua Christie on Instagram

You can find 26-year-old Joshua on Instagram @joshuachristie_.

He lives in West London and works in insurance, but he also played as part of the Jamaica rugby sevens team.

Alexis Economou on Instagram

Check out 28-year-old Alexis’ Instagram here @alexiseconomoux.

She works as a model in London and shares a lot of selfies on her social media.

Nikita on Instagram

26-year-old Nikita works in sales and you can find her Instagram @nikita_jasmine.

Matt Jameson on Instagram

Matt is a 39-year-old charity worker from West Yorkshire.

You can take a look at his Instagram page here @matt_d_jameson

Marilyse Corrigan on Instagram

Personal trainer Marilyse can be found on Instagram @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt.

She often shares snaps with her two children and cute dogs.

Megan Wolfe on Instagram

Check out Megan’s Instagram @meganwolfeinsta.

She is 26 and lives in Stoke where she works as a wellness coach and actress.

Daniel McKee on Instagram

27-year-old Daniel is from Northern Ireland and works in sales.

Find him on Instagram @danielmckeee.

Ant Poole on Instagram

You can take a look at Ant’s Instagram photos @antpoole_.

This 28-year-old lives in Manchester where he works in business development.

Franky Spencer on Instagram

Check out 47-year-old Franky’s Instagram page here @fitcoachfranky

The MAFS star currently lives in Dubai where he works as a personal trainer.

Amy Christophers on Instagram

Amy is 34 years old and lives in Cornwall where she works as a sports journalist and influencer.

Her Instagram can be found @thatsportsspice.

Robert Voysey on Instagram

Robert or ‘Big Rob’ can be found on Instagram @robertvoysey.

He is 26-years-old and works as a business protection specialist in Dorset.

Adam Aveling

Electrician Adam is 26-years-old and lives in Doncaster.

His Instagram account is @adamaveling.

Jordan on Instagram

27-year-old Jordan doesn’t appear to have Instagram.