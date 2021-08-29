On Air Now
29 August 2021
How to find the Married at First Sight UK contestants on Instagram - including Morag Crichton and Joshua Christie...
We are SO excited about the new series of Married at First Sight UK starting up.
And there is set to be even more drama, with Channel 4 taking inspiration from the format of the Australian series.
So, as we get to know the contestants a little more, here’s how you can find them on Instagram…
Find the Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants on Instagram:
Luke is 36 years old and works as a children’s home manager and firefighter in Cardiff.
You can find him on Instagram @luke.dawson1010.
MAFS contestant Morag can be found on Instagram @morag_moo.
The 31-year-old works as a veterinary nurse in Essex and used to live in Ibiza with her dad before he sadly died.
25-year-old Tayah is an Estate Agent from Welwyn Garden City.
You can find her on Instagram @tayahvictoria.
You can find 26-year-old Joshua on Instagram @joshuachristie_.
He lives in West London and works in insurance, but he also played as part of the Jamaica rugby sevens team.
Check out 28-year-old Alexis’ Instagram here @alexiseconomoux.
She works as a model in London and shares a lot of selfies on her social media.
26-year-old Nikita works in sales and you can find her Instagram @nikita_jasmine.
Matt is a 39-year-old charity worker from West Yorkshire.
You can take a look at his Instagram page here @matt_d_jameson
Personal trainer Marilyse can be found on Instagram @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt.
She often shares snaps with her two children and cute dogs.
Check out Megan’s Instagram @meganwolfeinsta.
She is 26 and lives in Stoke where she works as a wellness coach and actress.
27-year-old Daniel is from Northern Ireland and works in sales.
Find him on Instagram @danielmckeee.
You can take a look at Ant’s Instagram photos @antpoole_.
This 28-year-old lives in Manchester where he works in business development.
Check out 47-year-old Franky’s Instagram page here @fitcoachfranky
The MAFS star currently lives in Dubai where he works as a personal trainer.
Amy is 34 years old and lives in Cornwall where she works as a sports journalist and influencer.
Her Instagram can be found @thatsportsspice.
Robert or ‘Big Rob’ can be found on Instagram @robertvoysey.
He is 26-years-old and works as a business protection specialist in Dorset.
Electrician Adam is 26-years-old and lives in Doncaster.
His Instagram account is @adamaveling.
27-year-old Jordan doesn’t appear to have Instagram.