Nikita set to make shock return to Married At First Sight UK after being kicked off

Nikita was removed from Married at First Sight UK after breaching 'code of conduct'.

Married At First Sight UK viewers were shocked on Wednesday evening when Nikita Jasmine was removed from the show.

The 26-year-old was sent packing after a situation ‘escalated off camera’ following an almighty row at the first dinner party with husband Ant Poole.

But now the star is set to return to the series as she is seen in a teaser for the commitment ceremony.

Nikita says she 'has feelings' after being kicked off MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

Looking like she is about to cry, she says: “I’ve got a heart and I have got feelings.”

During the most recent instalment, Nikita launched into a tirade after quizzing Jordon Mundell on his feelings towards Alexis Economou.

Jordon told her: “Speak some English,” as she hit back: “Don’t talk to me like a divvy, you f**king Welsh p***k.”

As she stormed out of the room, Ant told everyone: “See what I am dealing with now?”

Overhearing him, Nikita continued to swear and said she was quitting the show.

She was then dragged away from the show’s first dinner party, with bosses later confirming she won’t be returning.

A Married At First Sight spokesperson said: “During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

“The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Ant and Alexis seemed to be getting on very well at the dinner party.

The pair chatted through their failed romances, with Ant asking: “What is your type?”

After giggling, Alexis went on to say that she and Jordon had spoken about it being okay if they had a connection with other people, with Ant asking: “We’ve got a connection, then?”

Could this be the start of a new MAFS UK journey?