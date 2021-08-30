Married at First Sight UK 2021: Ant Poole's age, job and Instagram revealed

Ant Poole has been matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Ant Poole and what is his job? Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight star...

It’s finally back and we are seriously excited about the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

Airing on E4 this time around, the creators had teased the show is even more dramatic than ever, taking inspiration from the Australian series.

So, let’s get to know MAFS contestant Adam Poole a little better…

Ant Poole is part of the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Ant from Married at First Sight UK?

Ant is 28-years-old and hails from Manchester.

According to E4, he ‘is the centre of attention in every room he walks into’ and knows he is good looking.

The MAFS star is also ‘very confident in his ability to influence situations’ and wants to be the good guy for the right match.

As for Ant’s perfect match, he wants somebody who is ‘funny, bubbly, ambitious’ and up for exploring and adventure.

What is Ant from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Ant is a Business Development specialist.

Opening up about his reality TV debut, Ant said: "The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after.

“The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person."

How can I find Ant from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can take a look at Ant’s Instagram photos @antpoole_, where obviously, he loves a selfie and also works as a model.

Sharing his MAFS news on social media, Ant wrote: "👀 💍 this is not a drill

"Married at First Sight UK 2021. Put my faith in the experts @paulcbrunson , @charlenedouglasofficial & @mel_schilling1 - can’t wait for everyone to see how it went."