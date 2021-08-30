Married at First Sight UK 2021: Nikita's age, Instagram and celebrity friends revealed

Nikita is friends with the Geordie Shore girls. Picture: Instagram

How old is Nikita from MAFS and how can I find her on social media?

Here we go again, Married at First Sight UK is back and is set to be more dramatic than ever.

Taking inspiration from the Australian version of the show, 16 more couples have been matched by dating experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

The strangers will then get married and move in together to see if their romance can go the distance.

So, who is Nikita from MAFS and how does she know the Geordie Shore cast? Find out everything…

Nikita is looking for her Prince Charming on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Nikita from Married at First Sight UK?

Nikita is 26-years-old and comes from County Durham.

She has ‘sassiness, confidence, and lots of opinions’, with Nikita saying she is not here to mess around.

Her E4 profile says she is also ‘emotionally charged, stubborn and wears her heart firmly on her sleeve’.

Despite being unlucky in love so far, she has already planned her wedding and picked her children’s names.

What is Nikita from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Nikita works in sales, but she also models for lingerie and underwear brand, Belle Ragazza and has an Only Fans page.

Nikita has signed up for Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about her Married at First Sight journey, Nikita said: “Ideally, we all want our Prince Charming who we are going to be with until the day we die.

“I just think that if I meet someone who blows me away and we’re on the same wavelength and have proper banter it will be great.”

Who are Nikita's celebrity friends?

Hailing from Durham, Nikita is good friends with the cast of Geordie Shore, including Chloe Ferry, Sophie Kasaei and Bethan Kershaw.

She appears to be friends with other reality stars including Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley and Anna Vakili.

After the news was announced, some of her celeb pals wished her luck on social media, with Love Islander Demi Jones writing: “EEEEK!!”.

Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry and Sophie Kasaei also shared their excitement, writing: “Eeeeeeeeeee I can’t wait to watch this” and “There she issssss”.

How can I find Nikita from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Nikita’s Instagram is @nikita__jasmine and is full of glam pictures from nights out with her friends.

Nikita recently told her followers: “The secret is finally out 🤫🚨

“MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT UK 2021 👰🏽‍♀️ A few months ago I put my heart on the line and took the plunge to say ‘I DO 💍’ to a complete stranger! 🤯

“Everybody knows I’m nuts, but I didn’t think I was that nuts 🤣🥜

“I put my trust in the hands of these incredible love experts to help me find the man of my dreams 🤩 @paulcbrunson @mel_schilling1 & @charlenedouglasofficial 🤍

“Keep your eyes peeled everyone 👀 your in for a mazza! 🤪🎥”