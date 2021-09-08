Married At First Sight UK's Nikita kicked off show after breaching code of conduct

E4 have confirmed that Nikita was removed from the show. Picture: E4

By Polly Foreman

E4 have confirmed that Nikita Jasmine has been axed from Married At First Sight UK.

Nikita Jasmine has been kicked off Married At First Sight after a foul-mouthed rant at co-stars, it has been reported.

According to Mail Online, the 26-year-old was removed from a scene while filming by security, and told that she would not be returning to the show.

A spokesperson confirmed: "During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour."

Nikita is said to have launched into a foul-mouthed tirade at her fellow contestants, accusing them of signing up to the show for fame.

Nikita has left Married At First Sight UK. Picture: E4

She was taken away from the first dinner party for her actions, with bosses telling her soon after that she wouldn't be retuning.

This means that her husband - Ant Poole - will also not continue with the show.

A source told the MailOnline: "Nikita just lost it and screamed at everyone around the table.

"It was over an argument she started, ranting her co-stars were only doing the show for fame – when most of them felt that's exactly why she had signed up. The situation turned really ugly, which was why security had to get involved.

"Bosses were left with no choice but to remove her from the show."

A spokesperson told the publication: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

Nikita was married to Ant. Picture: E4

"During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

"As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved."

Nikita's exit will reportedly be shown on Thursday night's show.