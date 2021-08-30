Married at First Sight UK 2021: Daniel McKee's age, job and Instagram revealed

Daniel McKee has joined the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Daniel from Married at First Sight UK and what does he do?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens, and we’re getting to know a whole new bunch of single hopefuls.

The series sees couples meet each other for the first time on their wedding day, before jetting off on their honeymoon.

This time around the couples will then move into an apartment block with their fellow MAFS stars as they try to form a connection.

Daniel is part of the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Channel 4

So, let’s get to know Daniel McKee a little better…

How old is Daniel from Married at First Sight UK?

Daniel is 27-years-old and hails from Northern Ireland.

He describes himself as spiritual and says he can ‘convince the most closed-minded person to open up and discuss the meaning of life.’

As for his perfect match, Daniel wants to share his passion for hiking, meditation, cold water swims and vegetarian living.

What is Daniel from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

The MAFS star works in sales, but said he is excited about his new challenge.

He said: “Married At First Sight UK is a big experience and quite nerve racking in many ways, however it is something that will allow me to shift my pattern in terms of relationships and it is a blessing to have the professional and scientific advice that will help me.”

How can I find Daniel from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

You can take a look at Daniel’s Instagram photos @danielmckeee

He loves sharing snaps from his travels, as well as selfies with his dog.

After sharing his MAFS news on social media, Daniel wrote: “It’s happening 📣 💥 🕺

“💍 I said “I DO” on Married at First Sight and handed myself over to the gurus of loooove…

🤞❤️😍🤪😂 @paulcbrunson @mel_schilling1 @charlenedouglasofficial.”