Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Are Megan and Bob from Married at First Sight UK still together? Here's what we know...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

The sixth series of the social experiment kicked off at the end of August and has seen eight couples matched by a team of experts.

And one pair hoping to make it right to the end is Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey. But what happened to the couple and where are they now?

It is not clear whether Megan and Bob are still together. Picture: Channel 4

Are Megan and Bob from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Channel 4 are keeping very quiet about whether the couple stayed together after the show.

But Megan and Bob seemed to hit it off as soon as they met.

Robert, 26, is a business protection specialist from Dorset and his friends know him as 'Big Bob' because of his big personality.

And since wellness guru Megan was after someone ‘confident’, their personalities seemed to match straight away.

Viewers will have to wait and see whether these two make it to the end of the journey.

Where is Megan from Married at First Sight UK now?

Despite living in Stoke, Megan has been spending a lot of time in London since the show wrapped up.

She still describes herself as an actress and wellness coach, and often shares photos on Instagram hanging out with her friends.

It doesn’t look like she has been to visit her husband in Dorset just yet, but the pair are keeping the outcome of their wedding very hush hush.

Where is Bob from Married at First Sight UK now?

Robert has been enjoying spending time with his friends since he stopped filming for MAFS UK.

He recently took a trip to Portsmouth to celebrate his 27th birthday - seemingly without his wife - and then enjoyed a big night out with his mates in Bournemouth.

Bob also visited London just a few weeks ago, does this mean he has been meeting up with Megan afterall?