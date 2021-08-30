Married at First Sight UK 2021: Marilyse Corrigan's age, job and children revealed

Marilyse Corrigan has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

What is Marilyse’s age and how many children does she have? Find out everything about the Married at First Sight UK star…

Married at First Sight UK is back to serve up some serious drama this autumn.

This time around, 16 more couples have been matched by dating experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

The catch is, they didn’t meet each other until their wedding day. Yep, cue tears, tantrums and plenty of awkward moments.

But one woman hoping to avoid all that and have an easy road to love is Marilyse Corrigan. Let’s find out more about her…

Marilyse is looking for The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Marilyse from Married at First Sight UK?

Marilyse is a 37-year-old from Yorkshire.

She describes herself as ‘strong, switched on and very positive’ and lives wants a man who is ‘strong minded and strong-willed’. She said she is looking for her best friend and soulmate.

“I would love to go through to the experiment to the very end and still be with the guy,” Marilyse admits.

“That is what I want to happen and what I expect to happen. I will be a bit disappointed if it doesn’t happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Marilyse and her teenage son Josh. Picture: Instagram

What is Marilyse from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Marilyse is a personal trainer and lives a very sporty lifestyle, admitting that fitness ‘means everything to her’.

In her E4 profile, the MAFS star said she ‘wants to find her teammate in life who she can conquer the world with!’

How many children does Marilyse have?

Marilyse has two sons, who are very protective of their mum. Calum is 15-years-old, while Josh is 13.

Any man who comes into her life, have to get their approval first and they have high standards!

How can I find Marilyse from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Marilyse’s Instagram is @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt, where you will find a lot of selfies and cute pictures with her dog.

Announcing the MAFS news on her social media, she wrote: “​​So earlier this year I went offline… AND this was why!

“Sometimes in life you’ve got to take chances, so me being me, did just that!

“But, what was the outcome?? Hmmmm 🤔 #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightuk #mafsuk #mafs #channel4

“COMING SOON!@mel_schilling @paulcbrunson @charlenedouglasofficial @e4mafsuk”.