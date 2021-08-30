Married at First Sight UK 2021: Franky Spencer's age, job and Instagram revealed

Franky Spencer is part of the MAFS UK line up. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is Franky Spencer and what is his job? Here's what we know about the MAFS UK star...

If you’re after another reality series to get into after the end of Love Island, Married at First Sight UK is here to answer your prayers.

The dating series sees 16 singletons matched by experts before meeting their potential partners for the first time on their wedding day.

This time around, Channel 4 bosses have taken inspiration from the Australian version of the show with the promise of more drama.

Franky is hoping to find The One on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

So, as we sit down with a cuppa in front of the TV, let’s get to know contestant Franky a little better…

How old is Franky from Married at First Sight UK?

Franky is the eldest MAFS contestant and is 47-years-old.

The MAFS star fought for his country for 15 years and lived as an expat for 15 years in Dubai.

He now wants to find his soulmate who shares his morals and will be happy to join him overseas in Dubai.

The military man describes himself as ‘a strong, dominant leader’ who tells people exactly what he thinks.

What is Franky from Married at First Sight UK’s job?

Franky is a Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Opening up about his life so far, he said: “All my life has been about challenges. I don’t like to do the normal.

“If anything is normal then I find it boring. I’m not captured unless I’m entertained and challenged - and Married At First Sight UK is a big challenge.”

How can I find Franky from Married at First Sight UK on Instagram?

Franky’s Instagram is @fitcoachfranky, where he mostly just shares photos in the gym with his clients.

Telling his followers all about his next adventure, Franky said: “WOULD YOU MARRY A STRANGER? I DID!

“Sound crazy? It is indeed and that’s why I did it because life is short.

“16 of us across the UK went through this experiment and trusted a panel of experts to match us with a partner - What could possibly go wrong? LOL.”

He added: “Tune in and find out!”