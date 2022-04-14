Married at First Sight Australia's Ella Ding accuses Mitchell Eynaud of getting with another bride

Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud have split up after appearing on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia bride Ella Ding recently confirmed her split from her onscreen husband Mitchell Eynaud.

And she has now sensationally claimed that he has been dating another member of the cast.

Yep, Ella has claimed there are rumours Mitch got close to Tamara Djordjevic during filming and are now in a secret relationship.

The beautician, 28, told Allan & Carly on Tuesday: “The word is that they are together, and they have been for a while.

“That's what we've all been told. And the speculation is that it's been going on for quite a long time, and potentially even before filming.

“I'm just trying to put the pieces together myself.”

She added: “I mean, it would make sense if they were kind of something this whole time, because no wonder Mitch wasn't committed... it would make sense.

“I don't even know the answers, and I don't think we'll ever get the answers.”

Allan & Carly later interviewed Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos, asking what they thought about Tamara and Mitch.

Carolina responded: “We have heard the rumours [and] we believe in the rumours.”

Tamara and Mitch are yet to speak out on the claims, but Mitch recently called Ella his ‘rock’ during the experiment.

He said: “Well, that’s a wrap! What a crazy journey this has been. I’m leaving here with more than I could ever imagine ☺️

“A beautiful partner, friends for life and some incredible memories. I wish each and every person that was part of this experience all the very best for the future!

“And to @ellamayding, you’ve been my rock throughout this entire experiment. Through the good and the bad, you’ve always been there to pick me up when I’m down and make me see the positives in every situation instead of focusing on the negatives.

“You’ve had my back and you’ve taught me so much about how to be a better person - you are truly one in a million. ❤️ #MAFS”.

But Ella has said she hasn’t spoken to Mitch after a false article came out about her in the press and he has since blocked her number.