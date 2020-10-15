Married at First Sight UK 2020: What happened to Shareen and David?

15 October 2020, 08:50

David and Shareen met on MAFS UK
David and Shareen met on MAFS UK

Are Shareen and David from Married at First Sight UK still together? Where are they now?

Despite almost being cancelled during the pandemic, Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens for a brand new series.

And one pair which signed up in a bid to find love, was Shareen and David who first met on the day of their wedding.

But while things seemingly started off well for these two, it seems as though the social experiment has seen another love casualty.

So what happened between Shareen and David and where are they now?

Shareen and David from Married at First Sight UK
Shareen and David from Married at First Sight UK

What happened to Shareen and David from Married at First Sight UK?

Unsurprisingly to viewers, David and Shareen are no longer together.

Read More: Married at First Sight UK 2020: When was it filmed and did the couples have to isolate?

The pair seemed to hit it off at the start, both sharing a love of the outdoors and camping.

But things soon took a turn for the worse on their honeymoon, where Shareen revealed she was not impressed with her new husband’s tattoos.

The 47-year-old was then horrified when David, 56, showed off his ‘prepper’ kit, which included massage oil, burning scents and 30 condoms.

Needless to say, the pair went their separate ways and are no longer friends.

However, David has since defended his ex, after cruel trolls accused her of only joining the show to find fame.

One fan wrote: "Shareen is being trolled by cyber bullies far too much for being true to herself, it pains us so much to see it.

"Kindness is for all. Unfortunately they were just not a match, end of. Both are lovely kind people with their own beliefs & mindset."

To which David responded: "Totally agree, sad we didn’t better connect but thats life and the risk we accepted coming into this.

"Shareen has many wonderful characteristics & is a kind, positive person, an amazing mother with a good soul. She was simply hoping for a more spiritual not a logic thinker I guess."

Now Read: Married at First Sight UK: Are any of the couples still together, and where are they now?

