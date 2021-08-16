Married at First Sight UK 2021 start date: When is the new series on Channel 4?

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4. Picture: Channel 4

When is Married at First Sight UK on and can you still apply?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens this autumn, with a new bunch of singletons hoping to find The One.

The sixth series of the popular reality show is set to be a bit different, with E4 teasing it’s the most ‘explosive’ instalment yet.

But when is Married at First Sight UK on again? Here’s what we know about the start date…

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2021 start date?

E4 hasn’t yet revealed when Married At First Sight UK will be back on our screens.

What we do know is that the series will move from Channel 4 to E4 this year.

The format is also set to change, with bosses hoping to mimic the hugely successful Australian version which was aired back in January.

MAFS UK is also set to welcome the show's first ever gay couple.

The Married at First Sight Australia line up. Picture: Channel 4

Traditionally, the UK version sees a couples getting married and moving in together before announcing whether they want to stay in or leave the marriage.

In contrast the very dramatic Australian MAFS sees ten couples get married and then live in their own apartments.

The couples then all get to meet up every week for some very explosive dinner parties.

This has led to all kinds of dramas, including arguments and plenty of cheating scandals.

Describing the new UK series, E4 said: "After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties - as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

"All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways."

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, said: "I'm thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio's most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet."

"It is so exciting to be starting afresh on a supersized version of such a pioneering and successful series," said Murray Boland, Executive Producer for CPL Productions.

Can you still apply for Married At First Sight UK 2021?

Unfortunately, applications are now closed for this year's show.

They started back in February and the show has been filmed over summer.