Married at First Sight Australia's Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are now engaged and expecting twins

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are still together now. Picture: Instagram

Bryce and Melissa from Married at First Sight Australia are still together now. Find out what happened after the show...

**Warning major Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens after it’s huge success back in January.

And while the show isn’t usually known for its success stories, one couple from the 2021 season has actually gone the distance and are now engaged.

Things weren’t exactly smooth sailing for Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson, with Bryce changing his mind about whether he wanted to stay with Melissa during a commitment ceremony.

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson are enagaged for real. Picture: Instagram

He also made rude comments about her appearance, with Melissa being left in tears at several moments in the series.

But the Melbourne-based couple decided to stay together and after the cameras stopped rolling, Bryce popped the question with a black diamond during a helicopter tour.

Speaking to New Idea, Melissa said: “It’s been a whirlwind but we’re so incredibly happy.”

Bryce added: “It’s all happened very fast. People saw on the show how supportive and loyal Mel was. I’m pleased to say that’s transitioned to the real world.

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson were controversial on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

“We’re not doing this for anybody else, it’s about us – we’re cementing our love. Melissa deserves to be happy and I’m apparently very good at that, so I’m looking forward to making it all official.”

The couple are also expecting twins, after they announced the news over the summer.

In an Instagram post in July, Melissa told her followers: “Baby Ruthven (x2!) due December 2021 ❤️

“I absolutely loved the fun we had on set on this day, although, the morning sickness was constant.

Bryce and Melissa are expecting twins. Picture: Instagram

“I can’t believe they call it morning sickness when for some it happens at all times of the day! How did you or your partner cope during the first trimester?”

They will welcome their two little boys at the end of the year, with the couple having already chosen names.

"We've got a list of about 10 boy and girl names, and because we're having twins, we need two of each. So yeah, I think we're pretty set," Melissa explained to A Current Affair .

Bryce added that the names were ‘very unique’, adding: "I guess that's kind of a real testament to our relationship.”