Who is MAFS Australia groom Jayden's brother Mitch and when was he on the show?

30 January 2024, 17:12

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show
Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show. Picture: Channel Nine
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight groom Jayden Eynaud is the brother of season 9 groom Mitch Eynaud, but he insists they are nothing alike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has seen the introduction of new grooms and brides looking to find love by marrying a complete stranger, one of these people is 26-year-old Jayden Eynaud.

Jayden is a professional kickboxer and security guard from Queensland who has been revealed to be the brother of season 9 groom Mitch Eynaud.

The groom insists he and his brother Mitch are nothing alike, adding that he is hoping his bride is fit, ambitious and independent - but will he get the match he wants?

Here's everything you need to know about Jayden and Mitch Eynaud.

MAFS Australia 2024 groom Jayden is the brother of Mitch Eynaud who appeared in season 9 of the show
MAFS Australia 2024 groom Jayden is the brother of Mitch Eynaud who appeared in season 9 of the show. Picture: Channel Nine

When was Mitch Eynaud on MAFS?

Jayden's brother Mitch Eynaud appeared on season 9 of Married At First Sight Australia back in 2022.

During his time on the show, Mitch married Melbourne-based Ella Ding and while their romance had some highs, the pair ultimately split after the show stopped filming.

What happened between Mitch and Ella on MAFS?

Mitch and Ella, despite their awkward final vows, ended up becoming official after their time on Married At First Sight Australia.

The couple revealed their relationship status at the MAFS reunion, however, pictures of Mitch with another bride, Tamara, alongside claims he drunk-called her put pressure on the romance.

The pair later split, and it wasn't a friendly split either! Since then, however, Mitch and Ella have put their disagreements behind them with the former bride revealing their truce last year.

Mitch Eynaud married Ella Ding on Married At First Sight Australia back in 2022
Mitch Eynaud married Ella Ding on Married At First Sight Australia back in 2022. Picture: Channel Nine

"Mitch and I went through a f---ing crazy time and I went on platforms and I really tried to bring him down, I was upset, it was coming from a place of hurt," she said at the time: "We both vented and that's a part of healing… it's a part of moving on... In a way it could've been a form of closure for both of us."

Ella added: "It doesn't mean that we're best friends, it doesn't mean we are in love… it doesn't mean anything. It's just two friends catching up who shared an amazing experience together, who went through a tough time and wanted to catch up."

Mitch Eynaud and Ella Ding split after the reunion episode of Married At First Sight Australia
Mitch Eynaud and Ella Ding split after the reunion episode of Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Who is MAFS groom Jayden Eynaud?

Jayden is a 26-year-old professional kickboxer and security guard from Queensland looking to find his perfect match on Married At First Sight Australia.

He has described himself as focused, disciplined and obsessive and is looking for a fit, ambitious and independent bride to keep up with his busy schedule.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia has started on the other side of the world, which means it is not long to wait until it arrives in the UK

What channel is MAFS Australia on and how to watch in the UK?

Gloria Hunniford and Oprah Winfrey

Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford sparks 'fat-shaming' row amid calls for the show to be 'binned'

Coleen Nolan said her own insecurities have caused her to push boyfriend Michael Jones away in the past

Coleen Nolan reveals heartbreaking reason she won't marry boyfriend Michael Jones

Alison Hammond will step-in to host For The Love Of Dogs following the death of Paul O'Grady

Alison Hammond announced as new host of For The Love Of Dogs following Paul O'Grady's death

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and Air Fryer, Bigfoot and Maypole

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Council tax bill and man looking at his bill

When is the council tax rise 2024 and how much is it rising by?

News

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars end and how many weeks is it on for?

TV & Movies

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on 2024? Start date revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Cricket sing on The Masked Singer

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Is there a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has broken her silence on her son Shane's split from wife Maddie, less than two years after they wed

Coleen Nolan breaks silence on son Shane's marriage split amid cheating reports

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies