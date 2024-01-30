Who is MAFS Australia groom Jayden's brother Mitch and when was he on the show?

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight groom Jayden Eynaud is the brother of season 9 groom Mitch Eynaud, but he insists they are nothing alike.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has seen the introduction of new grooms and brides looking to find love by marrying a complete stranger, one of these people is 26-year-old Jayden Eynaud.

Jayden is a professional kickboxer and security guard from Queensland who has been revealed to be the brother of season 9 groom Mitch Eynaud.

The groom insists he and his brother Mitch are nothing alike, adding that he is hoping his bride is fit, ambitious and independent - but will he get the match he wants?

Here's everything you need to know about Jayden and Mitch Eynaud.

MAFS Australia 2024 groom Jayden is the brother of Mitch Eynaud who appeared in season 9 of the show. Picture: Channel Nine

When was Mitch Eynaud on MAFS?

Jayden's brother Mitch Eynaud appeared on season 9 of Married At First Sight Australia back in 2022.

During his time on the show, Mitch married Melbourne-based Ella Ding and while their romance had some highs, the pair ultimately split after the show stopped filming.

What happened between Mitch and Ella on MAFS?

Mitch and Ella, despite their awkward final vows, ended up becoming official after their time on Married At First Sight Australia.

The couple revealed their relationship status at the MAFS reunion, however, pictures of Mitch with another bride, Tamara, alongside claims he drunk-called her put pressure on the romance.

The pair later split, and it wasn't a friendly split either! Since then, however, Mitch and Ella have put their disagreements behind them with the former bride revealing their truce last year.

Mitch Eynaud married Ella Ding on Married At First Sight Australia back in 2022. Picture: Channel Nine

"Mitch and I went through a f---ing crazy time and I went on platforms and I really tried to bring him down, I was upset, it was coming from a place of hurt," she said at the time: "We both vented and that's a part of healing… it's a part of moving on... In a way it could've been a form of closure for both of us."

Ella added: "It doesn't mean that we're best friends, it doesn't mean we are in love… it doesn't mean anything. It's just two friends catching up who shared an amazing experience together, who went through a tough time and wanted to catch up."

Mitch Eynaud and Ella Ding split after the reunion episode of Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Who is MAFS groom Jayden Eynaud?

Jayden is a 26-year-old professional kickboxer and security guard from Queensland looking to find his perfect match on Married At First Sight Australia.

He has described himself as focused, disciplined and obsessive and is looking for a fit, ambitious and independent bride to keep up with his busy schedule.

Read more: