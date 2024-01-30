What channel is MAFS Australia on and how to watch in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia has started on the other side of the world, which means it is not long to wait until it arrives in the UK. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

How can I watch Married At First Sight Australia in the UK and what channel is it on?

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 has kicked off, with couples such as Sara and Tim, Cassandra and Tristan and Lucinda and Timothy already matched-up and married.

This latest series of MAFS Australia is set to be one of the most explosive of all time, with previews from upcoming episodes showing expert John Atkins kicking someone off the show.

This series comes just months after Married At First Sight UK came to an end, which means viewers are eagerly awaiting more reality TV gold and questioning how they can watch MAFS Australia over here in the UK.

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia, including when you can watch it in the UK.

Jack and Tori got married during the second episode of Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

How can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

At the moment, UK residents are not able to watch Married At First Sight Australia.

MAFS Australia season 11 will first air on the other side of the world before premiering on E4 in the UK later this year.

At the moment, E4 have not released an official start date but have told us they will be revealing the date it will kick off in the UK very soon.

What channel is MAFS Australia on?

Married At First Sight is currently airing on Channel Nine over in Australia, but will come to E4 later this year.

Channel Nine is not available in the UK, however, if you're dying to know what is happening at the series unfolds, you can follow the social media channels for highlights and clips.

