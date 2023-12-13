Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together.

The Married At First Sight Australia favourites have announced their split.

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook, 27, and Ollie Skelton, 26, have split after 16 months together.

The MAFSAU contestants became firm favourites on the show, after viewers rooted for their natural chemistry and fun attitude towards their relationship.

The pair chose to stay together after the show ended and often posted about their partnership online, keeping fans up-to-date with their goings on.

However both Tahnee and Ollie took to Instagram earlier today to announce they had broken up.

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton have split. Picture: Instagram/@itstahnee

Tahnee posted: "Just as I share the highlights of my life on here, it’s only fair for me to share when things aren’t always fun.

"Sadly, Ollie and I have decided to part ways. Our lives are taking us in different directions and we feel at this stage it’s the best decision for us. From meeting as strangers who got 'married', to genuinely finding love, I’m pretty proud of the time we’ve shared.

"Our journey together has been such a roller coaster but sometimes relationships just don’t work out - no matter how much you want them to - and that’s okay.

"I’m so thankful for what these last 16 months has taught me, and for the genuinely supportive community I’ve found on here. Break ups are never easy but heartbreak is worth it in the pursuit of love.

"Much love, Tahnee ♡"

Tahnee Cook posted a moving message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@itstahnee

Ollie also composed his own moving post to announce their break up, writing: "Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay.

"What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work.

"There is such a separation from Skye Suites to real life that I think is really hard to account for and (albeit not without trying) was an adjustment that we struggled to make.

"I kinda have this pipe dream of us being like Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup, a very hard thing to do obviously, but the sentiment at its core is that I plan to try to be someone who champions Tahnee and can be there for her as a friend.

"In a post like this, the words 'friend' and 'breakup' are usually synonymous but with little truth behind them. However, if friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath."

Ollie Skelton shared a sweet image of him with his ex-girlfriend Tahnee Cook. Picture: Instagram/@skeltonollie

None of the Married At First Sight Australia 2023 couples are currently together after Melinda Willis, 32, and Layton Mills, 35, split in October.

However Evelyn Ellis, 27, and Duncan James, 38, are now in a relationship after being partnered with different people on the series.

Evelyn was previously in a relationship with Rupert Bugden, 27, while Duncan was married to Alyssa Barmonde, 35, on the show.

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James are now in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@duncan__james

Fans hopefully won't have to wait long until MAFSAU returns to our screens.

Earlier this year Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling spoke to Heart about what the 2024 series would entail, revealing: "This will be the most diverse group of people in Australia that we have ever had.

"I think we're taking a leaf out of the UK version's book, particularly around age. In the Aussie one we have a guy who's 64, we've got three people in their sort of late 40's early 50's, which is really different for us."

