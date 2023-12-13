Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together

13 December 2023, 12:55

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together
Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee and Ollie split after 16 months together. Picture: Instagram/@itstahnee/Nine

The Married At First Sight Australia favourites have announced their split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook, 27, and Ollie Skelton, 26, have split after 16 months together.

The MAFSAU contestants became firm favourites on the show, after viewers rooted for their natural chemistry and fun attitude towards their relationship.

The pair chose to stay together after the show ended and often posted about their partnership online, keeping fans up-to-date with their goings on.

However both Tahnee and Ollie took to Instagram earlier today to announce they had broken up.

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton have split
Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton have split. Picture: Instagram/@itstahnee

Tahnee posted: "Just as I share the highlights of my life on here, it’s only fair for me to share when things aren’t always fun.

"Sadly, Ollie and I have decided to part ways. Our lives are taking us in different directions and we feel at this stage it’s the best decision for us. From meeting as strangers who got 'married', to genuinely finding love, I’m pretty proud of the time we’ve shared.

"Our journey together has been such a roller coaster but sometimes relationships just don’t work out - no matter how much you want them to - and that’s okay.

"I’m so thankful for what these last 16 months has taught me, and for the genuinely supportive community I’ve found on here. Break ups are never easy but heartbreak is worth it in the pursuit of love.

"Much love, Tahnee ♡"

Tahnee Cook posted a moving message on Instagram
Tahnee Cook posted a moving message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@itstahnee

Ollie also composed his own moving post to announce their break up, writing: "Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay.

"What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work.

"There is such a separation from Skye Suites to real life that I think is really hard to account for and (albeit not without trying) was an adjustment that we struggled to make.

"I kinda have this pipe dream of us being like Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup, a very hard thing to do obviously, but the sentiment at its core is that I plan to try to be someone who champions Tahnee and can be there for her as a friend.

"In a post like this, the words 'friend' and 'breakup' are usually synonymous but with little truth behind them. However, if friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath."

Ollie Skelton shared a sweet image of him with his ex-girlfriend Tahnee Cook
Ollie Skelton shared a sweet image of him with his ex-girlfriend Tahnee Cook. Picture: Instagram/@skeltonollie

None of the Married At First Sight Australia 2023 couples are currently together after Melinda Willis, 32, and Layton Mills, 35, split in October.

However Evelyn Ellis, 27, and Duncan James, 38, are now in a relationship after being partnered with different people on the series.

Evelyn was previously in a relationship with Rupert Bugden, 27, while Duncan was married to Alyssa Barmonde, 35, on the show.

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James are now in a relationship
Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James are now in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@duncan__james

Fans hopefully won't have to wait long until MAFSAU returns to our screens.

Earlier this year Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling spoke to Heart about what the 2024 series would entail, revealing: "This will be the most diverse group of people in Australia that we have ever had.

"I think we're taking a leaf out of the UK version's book, particularly around age. In the Aussie one we have a guy who's 64, we've got three people in their sort of late 40's early 50's, which is really different for us."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Westminster Abbey

How to watch Kate Middleton Christmas carols: Date, time and celebrity guest list

The Traitors is back on screens in January.

The Traitors scraps major plot twist ahead of series two

Pete Wicks is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Pete Wicks? Age, height and TOWIE career revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis on This Morning

This Morning viewers back Rylan Clark and Emma Willis for permanent presenters

Showbiz

MAFS star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after the horror attack.

Married At First Sight's Luke rushed to hospital after 'man tried to bite his finger off'

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight's Jordan and Erica claim Laura did the show to 'audition for Made in Chelsea'

Jordan and Erica claim Laura did MAFS as 'an audition for Made In Chelsea'

Celebrities

The Masked Singer series 5 is back on 30 December.

The Masked Singer 2024: Full line-up of characters and first clues revealed

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Married At First Sight's Erica and Jordan claim Georges and Peggy's relationship is 'fake'

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis revealed the date millions of households will receive their final payments.

Martin Lewis reveals exact date £299 cost of living payment will be made

Money

BabyCentre says film, TV, music and royals impact popularity.

Baby names: Most popular boys and girls names of 2023

Parenting

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Celebrities

The Hollywood icon first met his wife in 2006.

Dick Van Dyke, 98, gushes over wife Arlene Silver, 52, after a decade of marriage

Celebrities

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

A retail expert revealed when to visit your chosen supermarket over Christmas.

When is the best time to do the Christmas food shopping in Tesco, Aldi, Asda and more

Lifestyle

King Charles and Queen Camilla looking at one another and a picture of the Cambridge family at the carol service

What are the royal Christmas cards this year?

Jen hopes he will be remembered as "he'd love to be".

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry's final days in first interview since his death

Celebrities

Mollie King taking a selfie while wearing a blue shirt and navy blazer alongside a picture of her in a beige suit

Who is Mollie King? Everything you need to know including age, boyfriend, children and singing career
Families can get financial help with food costs during the holidays.

How to get free school meals for your children over Christmas

Money

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! fans flooded Twitter with questions.

I'm A Celebrity awkward live blunder leaves viewers asking questions

I'm A Celebrity 2023

Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

Primary school adds British Sign Language to their curriculum

Lifestyle

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated