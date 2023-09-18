Married At First Sight Australia stars lead tributes as expert Trisha Stratford dies aged 72
18 September 2023, 11:47
Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson says show is 'completely real'
The Married At First Sight Australia experts and cast have been paying tribute to Trisha Stratford.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight Australia expert Trisha Stratford has passed away at the age of 72.
Her cause of death is unknown, however Trisha's MAFSAU colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to their friend.
Married At First Sight UK expert Mel Schilling who worked with Trisha on the Australian version of the show posted an emotional message to her former colleague.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
She wrote: "Very sad to hear the news of Dr Trisha Stratford’s passing. Trisha was a MAFS pioneer, the first person to introduce neuroscience to the experiment, not to mention her illustrious career as a researcher and academic."
The expert continued: "Trisha taught me so much about neuroscience, the science of attraction and the interplay between our brains and our behaviour. I know she spent the final years of her life with her Great Love and I’m so pleased to know she was surrounded by love & support. Vale Dr Trisha 💔"
John Aiken, another MAFSAU expert, posted: "I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away. We shared an amazing seven seasons of @MAFS together.
"She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and traveling the world. I’ll miss you Tish. Thankyou for all the memories. Jx"
- Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet
- When does Married at First Sight UK start 2023?
Elizabeth Sobinoff, who appeared on the show in series six and seven, commented: "She was so genuine and so kind to me. She was so bright and a safe space."
Series five star Sarah Roza also commented: "Ohhh my gosh, this is such awful and unexpected news! Rest in peace, Trisha. You were ALWAYS just so lovely to me."
Trisha was an expert alongside Mel and John on Married At First Sight Australia from 2015-2020.
It was announced that Trisha would be leaving the show after five years to return to her native New Zealand. She was replaced by clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.
Trisha is survived by her daughter, Gina, granddaughter Lily and her partner Roger.
Read more:
- Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which couples are still together?
- Explosive new dating show from Married at First Sight producers is coming to the UK
- Married at First Sight Australia: All the drama that happened after the reunion