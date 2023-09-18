Married At First Sight Australia stars lead tributes as expert Trisha Stratford dies aged 72

By Hope Wilson

The Married At First Sight Australia experts and cast have been paying tribute to Trisha Stratford.

Married At First Sight Australia expert Trisha Stratford has passed away at the age of 72.

Her cause of death is unknown, however Trisha's MAFSAU colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to their friend.

Married At First Sight UK expert Mel Schilling who worked with Trisha on the Australian version of the show posted an emotional message to her former colleague.

She wrote: "Very sad to hear the news of Dr Trisha Stratford’s passing. Trisha was a MAFS pioneer, the first person to introduce neuroscience to the experiment, not to mention her illustrious career as a researcher and academic."

Mel Schilling posted an emotional tribute to her colleague Trisha Stratford. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

The expert continued: "Trisha taught me so much about neuroscience, the science of attraction and the interplay between our brains and our behaviour. I know she spent the final years of her life with her Great Love and I’m so pleased to know she was surrounded by love & support. Vale Dr Trisha 💔"

John Aiken, another MAFSAU expert, posted: "I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away. We shared an amazing seven seasons of @MAFS together.

"She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and traveling the world. I’ll miss you Tish. Thankyou for all the memories. Jx"

John Aiken also posted a sweet tribute to Trisha Stratford. Picture: Instagram/John Aiken

Elizabeth Sobinoff, who appeared on the show in series six and seven, commented: "She was so genuine and so kind to me. She was so bright and a safe space."

Series five star Sarah Roza also commented: "Ohhh my gosh, this is such awful and unexpected news! Rest in peace, Trisha. You were ALWAYS just so lovely to me."

Trisha Stratford worked alongside John Aiken and Mel Schilling on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Getty

Trisha was an expert alongside Mel and John on Married At First Sight Australia from 2015-2020.

It was announced that Trisha would be leaving the show after five years to return to her native New Zealand. She was replaced by clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

Trisha is survived by her daughter, Gina, granddaughter Lily and her partner Roger.

