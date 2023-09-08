Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which couples are still together?

Married at First Sight UK gave us plenty of drama last year.

As well as some genuine connections, there were fights, make-ups, break-ups and even a few walk-outs.

But as we get ready for MAFS UK 2023, viewers have been wondering if any of the 2022 couples have gone the distance.

Which Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples are still together? Here's everything we know.

Are Jess Potter and Pjay Finch still together?

Jess Potter and Pjay Finch left MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

That’s a firm no for Jess and Pjay.

These two were the first couple to leave the show after Jess admitted she wasn’t attracted to Pjay despite forming a friendship.

Since the show, Pjay has gone back to his day job working with the Dreamboys, while Jess has also reportedly returned to her role as a dental hygienist.

Are Lara Eyre and Richie Dews still together?

Lara Eyre and Richie Dews left MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Another no from these two.

Things didn’t exactly go well for Lara and Richie who ended up clashing during the experiment over their “lack of communication”.

After his exit, Richie said: “If I'm really honest I'm heartbroken because part of me thought that she was the one.”

Speaking to the camera, Lara said: "I wanted sunset walks on the beach and he wanted personal growth."

Lara is back in her hometown of Nottingham where she has been spending lots of time with her young son, while musician and producer Richie has been working on his music.

Are April Banbury and George Roberts still together?

April Banbury and George Roberts have gone their separate ways. Picture: Channel 4

No, April and George have gone their separate ways since Married at First Sight UK.

George was arrested last year on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, after three of his ex-girlfriends claimed he was an ‘emotional abuser.’

Since leaving the show, April has continued to pursue her pilot training.

Are Duka Cav and Whitney Hughes still together?

Duka Cav and Whitney Hughes have split on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A definite no from Duka and Whitney.

Duka left the experiment after his marriage to Whitney ended very badly.

The pair spent their whole time together arguing and didn’t manage to bond at all, with Whitney even calling her husband ‘fake’.

Things took a turn when Matt Murray then caught Whitney’s eye…

Duka has seemingly gone back to working in recruitment, while Whitney continued the show with Matt.

Are Gemma Rose and Matt Murray still together?

Gemma Rose and Matt Murray split on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Unsurprisingly, Gemma Rose and Matt Murray aren’t together either.

They entered the show as part of a new couple but broke up when Whitney and Matt got together.

Gemma has since gone on to speak about her appearance on the show on various podcasts and shares content on OnlyFans.

Are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray still together?

Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray seem to still be together. Picture: Instagram

No, these two have gone their separate ways after blaming distance for the split.

The pair formed a connection and re-entered the show as a new couple but despite choosing to stay together during the final vows, Whitney turned up at the reunion alone.

Are Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson still together?

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson are no longer close. Picture: Instagram

Unfortunately, these two parted ways during the show.

Thomas and Adrian didn’t get off to the best start when Thomas admitted Adrian wasn’t his type.

But despite some very big and very public arguments during the experiment, Thomas and Adrian still appear to be friends. Most recently pair shared a sweet photo of the two at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Are Kasia and Kwame Badu still together?

Kasia and Kwame Badu have broken up. Picture: Channel 4

No, Kasia and Kwame have gone their separate ways since filming Married at First Sight UK.

Things got awkward between the pair when Kwame refused to allow Kasia to visit his house during the homestay.

Kasia has since shared photos labelling her husband a “Pawn” and herself a “Queen”.

She said on Instagram: "This 1 was NEVER going to be for me and I'm okay with that. The wedding was a practice run & I've learned what NOT to do next time.

"More importantly, I get to choose everything to it's finest detail when the ULTIMATE REAL BIG day happens. 👰🏾‍♀️💍💞".

Are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly still together?

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly don't appear to be close. Picture: Instagram

Despite being hailed as one of the strongest couples, Jordan and Chanita have broken up.

Since leaving the show, Jordan was snapped on a night out with a Geordie Shore star, whereas Chanita seems to be enjoying her life back in Manchester.

Are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton still together?

Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton are still close. Picture: Instagram

Things are looking good for MAFS UK’s first lesbian couple as they are still together.

Both Jenna and Zoe regularly post sweet pictures of each other on Instagram to keep fans updated on their love journey.

Jenna is still running her independent waste-free shop while Zoe seems to still be working as a quantity surveyor.

Are Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman still together?

Sophie Brown and Jonathan Wileman are seemingly not together. Picture: Channel 4

Sophie and Jonathan are no longer together.

Jonathan was rumoured to be dating another MAFS UK contestant, Amy Christophers, however it appears that the two are just friends.

