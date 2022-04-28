Married at First Sight Australia's Daniel Holmes makes dig at expert John Aiken after criticism

28 April 2022, 09:05

Daniel Holmes hit out at MAFS expert John Aiken
Daniel Holmes hit out at MAFS expert John Aiken. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Daniel Holmes has hit out at Married at First Sight Australia expert John Aiken for doubting his relationship with Carolina Santos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia star Daniel Holmes has taken a swipe at the relationship expert John Aiken.

Fans of the show will remember John had a lot to say about Daniel’s romance with Carolina Santos after the pair embarked on an ‘affair’.

But with the couple still going strong, Daniel, 31, has been keen to make sure John knows all about it.

Taking to Instagram, the personal trainer uploaded a string of photos of himself and Carolina, tagging John's social media account in the post.

Daniel also uploaded a clip from the show which sees John telling the pair: “Trying to compensate, but failing miserably as a couple.”

He captioned the shot: “What a ride! Let the next chapter begin”.

This comes after Daniel struck up a relationship with Carolina while she was still 'married' to groom Dion Giannarelli, 33.

John Aiken is an expert on Married at First Sight Australia
John Aiken is an expert on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

While his wife Jessica Seracino had already left the experiment he enjoyed several secret dates with Carolina behind Dion’s back.

While they eventually came clean at a Commitment Ceremony and tried to rejoin the experiment as a new couple, the experts denied their request, with John saying there was 'no way' he would allow them to re-enter.

John later told 9Now: “This was one for the ages. It's shocking, it's confusing, the group is outraged.

“It was all-round applause and a great sense of relief from the group because they were ready to walk out.

“It created such a toxic environment, it's very difficult to come up with any other conclusion other than the fact that they can have their relationship… but not in the experiment.”

