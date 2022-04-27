Married at First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends after 'affair' scandal

27 April 2022, 15:41

Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos after falling out on Married at First Sight Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia fans will know that Carolina Santos didn’t exactly have an easy ride on the show.

Carolina hit the headlines when she embarked on an ‘affair’ with fellow MAFS star Daniel Holmes.

The pair got together after Daniel’s wife Jessica Seracino left the show, but Carolina’s husband Dion Giannarelli was still trying to make things work.

In one very awkward scene, viewers watched the moment Jessica found out about their secret relationship.

Carolina and Jessica have posed for pictures together
Carolina and Jessica have posed for pictures together. Picture: Instagram

Olivia Frazer told her at the time: “Okay, so I don't know if you know this, but Daniel and Carolina were carrying on an affair for the last couple of weeks that she was in the experiment.”

She then added: “It started the day that you left.”

Visibly shocked, Jessica later said: “I did not expect to hear this coming into girls' night at all. I'm completely shocked.

“I'm just thinking, was it when we were together? I'm thinking... I'm thinking a lot of things. I'm trying to make sense of it.”

But it looks like Jessica has left the past behind her as she has been getting close with her ex’s new girlfriend.

In fact, Carolina recently posted a picture of herself with Jessica and fellow contestants Tamara Djordjevic and Kate Laidlaw on Instagram with the caption 'Girls just wanna have fun!'.

Jessica is now friends with Carolina after MAFS
Jessica is now friends with Carolina after MAFS. Picture: Instagram

They were also spotted sharing a friendly kiss on a night out in April, seemingly proving they have grown close since the show.

Caroline also opened up about their unlikely friendship, telling Daily Mail Australia: “Jess is my closet friend out of MAFS so far and she was the first person I connected with.”

“We go way back we didn't just became friends. We bonded over being in the same situation. Both intruders and both hated our matches, and our energy just clicked,” she said.

Jess later admitted she never felt an emotional connection with Daniel so had no right to be upset about their romance, adding: “As long as they're happy I support them.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mark Wright said he wasn't asked to go back on I'm A Celebrity

Mark Wright says he wasn’t asked to appear on I'm a Celebrity all-star spin-off
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Anne Louise Boutique

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Anne Louise Boutique

Celebrities

Here's who's still friends after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Who is still friends after the reunion and who fell out?
This Morning viewers spot cooking blunder as chef mistakes paper for filo pastry

This Morning viewers spot cooking blunder as chef mistakes paper for filo pastry

This Morning

Who is Emma Hernan?

Who is Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across the England and Wales

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across England and Wales

Lifestyle

This optical illusion reveals whether you are romantic or a loner

Are you romantic or a loner? This optical illusion will reveal your personality

Lifestyle

The Wanted has released a song in memory of Tom Parker

The Wanted release new version of 'Gold Forever' for charity in memory of Tom Parker

Celebrities

'Vampire devices' could be costing you £147 a year

Warning over 'vampire devices' costing households £147 a year

News

Nicola and Brooklyn got married on April 9

Nicola Peltz Beckham shares new wedding photos taken by her mum

Celebrities

The weather could get a whole lot colder next month

UK weather: Temperatures set to plunge as forecasters predict -3C next month

News

Do you know which appliances are costing you the most to run?

Five of the most energy-guzzling appliances in the home revealed

Lifestyle

Micah is one of the new Selling Sunset characters

Who is Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald?

A boss has been slammed for their bathroom rules

Boss criticised for demanding employees ‘clock out’ for toilet breaks

Lifestyle

M&S are marking Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne with these collectable shortbread tins

M&S Platinum Jubilee shortbread tin: When are they on sale and where can I buy one?

Royals

Mancs on the Mic is back!

Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two
Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia has finished on E4

Is Married at First Sight Australia on E4 tonight?

Anthony Lewis played Marc Reynolds in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale actor Anthony Lewis is 20 years after role as Marc Reynolds
Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford has shared a photo of her new boyfriend

Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford new 'boyfriend' revealed after cosy snap

Gogglebox