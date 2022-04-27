Married at First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends after 'affair' scandal

Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos after falling out on Married at First Sight Australia.

Married at First Sight Australia fans will know that Carolina Santos didn’t exactly have an easy ride on the show.

Carolina hit the headlines when she embarked on an ‘affair’ with fellow MAFS star Daniel Holmes.

The pair got together after Daniel’s wife Jessica Seracino left the show, but Carolina’s husband Dion Giannarelli was still trying to make things work.

In one very awkward scene, viewers watched the moment Jessica found out about their secret relationship.

Olivia Frazer told her at the time: “Okay, so I don't know if you know this, but Daniel and Carolina were carrying on an affair for the last couple of weeks that she was in the experiment.”

She then added: “It started the day that you left.”

Visibly shocked, Jessica later said: “I did not expect to hear this coming into girls' night at all. I'm completely shocked.

“I'm just thinking, was it when we were together? I'm thinking... I'm thinking a lot of things. I'm trying to make sense of it.”

But it looks like Jessica has left the past behind her as she has been getting close with her ex’s new girlfriend.

In fact, Carolina recently posted a picture of herself with Jessica and fellow contestants Tamara Djordjevic and Kate Laidlaw on Instagram with the caption 'Girls just wanna have fun!'.

They were also spotted sharing a friendly kiss on a night out in April, seemingly proving they have grown close since the show.

Caroline also opened up about their unlikely friendship, telling Daily Mail Australia: “Jess is my closet friend out of MAFS so far and she was the first person I connected with.”

“We go way back we didn't just became friends. We bonded over being in the same situation. Both intruders and both hated our matches, and our energy just clicked,” she said.

Jess later admitted she never felt an emotional connection with Daniel so had no right to be upset about their romance, adding: “As long as they're happy I support them.”